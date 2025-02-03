TDEC Caps off a Year of Continued Success by Announcing Multiple Contract Awards

"For over 65 years, TDEC has provided cost-effective solutions for business processes and helped extract insights from data stores and systems," said Dennis DuFour, President of TDEC. Post this

Task Order: BLS Data Entry Services for Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) Survey

TDEC was awarded a contract by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). Effective September 2024, the terms include a one-year base period with three option periods. TDEC will assist BLS in processing approximately 2,000 to 7,500 paper survey forms annually by keying the handwritten respondent data into an electronic format. TDEC previously held this task order from 2018-2020.

Task Order/GSA: AIR FORCE 2AF PERSONNEL SECURITY SUPPORT

TDEC was awarded a task order with the 2nd Air Force Technical Training Operations Center, Detachment 1 (2AF/TTOC Det 1), to provide support services at the Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) in Lackland, Texas. Awarded in September 2024, the task order has a one-year base period with four option years and a potential value of over $800,000. TDEC will provide on-site tracking and administrative support services for accessions related to the personnel security process. Accessions personnel transferring to an Air Force unit may be civilians or have current/prior service in another military branch as Active Duty or Reserve personnel.

Task Order/GSA: US Army PEO STRI Mailroom Services and Meter

TDEC was awarded a re-compete task order with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI). Awarded in September 2024, the contract has a one-year base period and four option years. TDEC will provide daily delivery of U.S. postal mail, courier/FedEx, internal mail, and other distribution items to PEO STRI personnel within the PEO STRI Team Orlando vicinity.

Contract: GSA OASIS+ Small Business Set-Aside

TDEC was awarded the GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Contract on the Small Business Set-Aside Track to provide critical management and advisory services. This is in addition to TDEC's award of the GSA OASIS+ HUBZone Set-Aside Contract awarded in October 2024. OASIS+ is a suite of six multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a five-year base period and a five-year option term. It is designed to help federal agencies meet their procurement requirements for services-based solutions.

"For over 65 years, TDEC has provided cost-effective solutions for business processes and helped extract insights from data stores and systems," said Dennis DuFour, President of TDEC. "We pride ourselves in providing efficient, mission-critical support and administrative services to deliver solutions specifically tailored to meet the complex needs of federal customers."

About TDEC

TDEC was founded in 1958 to provide data entry services to the National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) Association. For more than 65 years, TDEC has continued to provide state and federal governments, commercial entities, and nonprofit organizations with solutions to business processes such as document management, administrative support, call center assistance, financial processing, and lockbox services. TDEC participates in the HUBZone program, is SOC 2 Type 1 and NARA compliant and TruSight Validated. For more information, visit www.tdec.com.

