TDK Construction Names Tina Khatri as Chief Executive Officer

Tina expressed heartfelt gratitude to the clients, partners, and employees who have been instrumental in the company's journey. "Teamwork makes the dream work," said Tina Khatri, CEO of TDK. "Your collaboration, expertise, and dedication are the cornerstone of our achievements."

Tina joined TDK Construction as Vice President in 2008, bringing valuable experience from her successful tenure at Huron Consulting Group. With a degree in Finance and Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin, she quickly made an impact, driving revenue growth and spearheading the modernization of operations. Her efforts ensured that TDK's hallmark high-touch, personalized service adapted seamlessly to the construction industry's evolving and often challenging demands.

"I'm proud to be one of the leading women-owned minority general contractors, and look forward to continuing to foster collaboration and innovation as CEO," said Tina. "Larger and more complex projects are possible with modern tools and a focus on value engineering. These allow TDK to stand out as the firm that prioritizes a hands-on, tailored approach from pre-construction to project closeout. That balance only happens when your experience meets the needs of the client."

Tina boasts an impressive array of community involvement outside TDK's day-to-day construction services. She is involved in organizations that support the community, women, and the commercial real estate market. These include being on the Board of Trustees for EGMH (Eternal Gandhi Museum of Houston), Co-Founder of SAWEA (South Asian Women's Entrepreneur Alliance), Co-Chair of the Groundbreaking Committee with CREW (Commercial Real Estate for Women), and a member of NAWIC (National Association of Women in Construction).

"Partnering with TDK means that you're supported at every step in the process. Their expertise gave us confidence in delivering the project on time and within budget," said Arif Maknojia, Partner at Esteem AI Ventures LLC. "TDK allowed me to focus on my business while they managed the construction."

About TDK Construction

TDK Construction is a full-service commercial general contracting firm with over 30 years of expertise in building commercial and community-focused projects. The company's portfolio spans diverse sectors like community centers, cultural and non-profit spaces, gas stations, retail centers, warehouses, office buildings, restaurants, hotels, multi-family, medical buildings, banks, schools, and libraries. Recognized for an unwavering commitment to quality, TDK prioritizes a hands-on, tailored approach from pre-construction to project closeout that delivers on time and within budget. With a suite of services that includes general contracting, design-build, pre-construction planning, value engineering, construction management, civil contracting, and tilt-wall construction, TDK is focused on building meaningful spaces. Learn more at www.tdkco.com.

