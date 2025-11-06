TDM Launches Next-Generation Resolve Platform - Where Human Expertise Meets AI Intelligence

By combining automation and AI with our experienced human team, we are delivering speed, accuracy, and insight our clients have never seen before. Post this

For over two decades, TDM has guided clients through the complexities of voice, telecom, IT, and cloud transformation. With the launch of TDM Resolve, the company brings together its proven human operations team and a new generation of AI digital teammate; purpose-built to automate contract review, real-time inventory tracking, supplier decision analysis, data processing, and invoice validation. Working side-by-side, these digital teammates and TDM's experts create a seamless operational model that combines human judgment with AI precision. It is connected to various platforms including Salesforce, ServiceNow, and many more making data collection and collaboration easier than ever.

"At TDM, we believe true innovation happens when technology enhances, not replaces, human capability," said Chris Torbit, Managing Partner at TDM. "Resolve represents the next evolution of operational excellence. By combining automation and AI with our experienced human team, we are delivering speed, accuracy, and insight our clients have never seen before."

TDM Resolve introduces an AI-integrated lifecycle framework that spans the full spectrum of technology operations.

Procurement and Inventory Management: automated serviceability, supplier analysis, contract flagging, and asset visibility to streamline sourcing.

Managed Services and Connectivity: real-time coordination between TDM's experts and AI teammates for real-time serviceability, order input, monitoring, and updates.

Technology Expense and Asset Management (TEAM): intelligent cost allocation, invoice validation, and bill-pay automation to enhance compliance and control.

Operational Intelligence: continuous AI-driven recommendations for technology choices, optimization, and performance improvement.

Now available to clients nationwide, TDM Resolve is redefining how companies operate, bridging human insight with automation to deliver measurable operational gains, cost efficiency, and service accuracy.

About TDM

Founded in 1999, TDM is a trusted leader and advisor in telecommunications and technology brokerage and lifecycle management, serving as a long-term partner for organizations navigating digital transformation.

TDM helps clients evaluate, procure, and manage IT, cloud, and connectivity environments with clarity and confidence. Through its Resolve Platform, the company delivers a unified approach that combines hands-on expertise with intelligent automation, transforming how businesses handle procurement, service management, and expense optimization.

With a proven track record of designing, installing, and supporting thousands of large-scale technology projects, TDM empowers clients to eliminate inefficiencies, maintain compliance, and achieve measurable savings. By blending people, process, and technology into one seamless operational experience, TDM helps businesses stay agile and competitive in an evolving digital landscape.

TDM's mission is simple: to help clients make informed choices and smarter decisions that drive performance, innovation, and long-term value.

For a demonstration or to experience TDM Resolve in action, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Chris Torbit, TDM, 1 8002771726, [email protected], www.tdm.cc

SOURCE TDM