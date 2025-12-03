Teach Different Expands K-12 School Conversation Certificate Program to Boost Student Mental Health

"When our students' lives change, how we teach must change too. I applaud the Teach Different program for their use of innovative techniques to emphasize in-person connection in the classroom." said State Senator Laura Murphy. Post this

Decades of neuroscience and education research show that structured classroom discussion measurably improves student mental health, belonging, and academic achievement - especially in communities facing trauma and limited resources.

The Teach Different Certificate Program is an apprenticeship-style training that guides teachers to practice a simple, teacher-led conversation routine with their live classes. Teachers also participate in a digital learning community where they share classroom artifacts, troubleshoot challenges, and receive support from other educators using the routine.

During the 2024–25 school year, Illinois educators participating in a state pilot reported high levels of student engagement, empathy, listening, and classroom belonging. Teachers stated that the method not only supported student outcomes but also improved their own confidence leading discussions.

This work has been spotlighted in testimony Teach Different delivered to the Illinois State Board of Education in October 2025, which highlighted how short, structured classroom conversations can complement school efforts to meet emerging Universal Mental Health Screening mandates.

Teach Different is launching a Phase II pilot during the 2025–26 school year and is reaching out to Illinois school districts, universities, businesses, and civic organizations to join the next phase of growth. Teach Different will seed new sites by supporting an initial group of teachers to complete the program, while local partners sustain access to the digital learning community and fund certificates for additional colleagues, as Teach Different connects these schools into a growing network of conversation-focused educators across the state and beyond.

"With the rise of social media, our students face more pressure and challenges to their attention than ever before," said State Senator Laura Murphy. "When our students' lives change, how we teach must change too. I applaud the Teach Different program for their use of innovative techniques to emphasize in-person connection in the classroom. I look forward to seeing their work supporting students' mental health grow across Illinois."

About Teach Different

Teach Different trains educators in a groundbreaking conversation method that strengthens judgment, belonging, and well-being. Since 2018, this method has been used to train over 2,600 educators in 30 countries and is included in the digital resources of the International Baccalaureate professional development library, along with a digital learning community that supports ongoing implementation.

Contact:

Dr. Steven Fouts, Founder & CEO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Dr. Steve Fouts, Teach Different, Inc., 1 (708) 669-4647, [email protected], www.teachdifferent.com

SOURCE Teach Different, Inc.