Teacher Creates Children's Book to Help Explain OCD Behaviors

"For as far back as I can remember I've counted things, collected things and thought about things differently and it truly bothered me," said McCullagh. "I did not talk about it to anyone in an era when such things were not discussed like today. Now I know it's OCD. It hurts. And many kids hurt in silence. I want this book to help them."

McCullagh is an artist and a retired art teacher. He created all of the colorful computer generated illustrations in the book, a new medium for him as he normally creates art with acrylic paint. He has numerous other books using the same character in various stages, including "This Mouse in the Firehouse," which is currently available on Amazon.

"This book is here to help the kids that feel and think the way I did and still do," said McCullagh. "Hopefully it can be used to ease their mind so that they may have a normal life, realize that they are not alone and that they are not 'crazy'."

"This Mouse is a Mouse is a Mouse…A Children's Picture Book Dealing With OCD"

By William McCullagh

ISBN: 9781665754743 (softcover); 9781665754750 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

William McCullagh is an artist and a retired art teacher in Buffalo, NY. He received a master's in Art Education from Buffalo State College, Buffalo, NY. McCullagh is a husband, a father of three and grandfather of two. To learn more, please visit: buffalosocietyofartists.org/member/bill-mccullagh.

