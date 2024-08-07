TeacherLists Celebrates 1.5 MILLION SCHOOL SUPPLY LISTS!

TeacherLists is announcing that the nationally recognized platform has surpassed 1.5 million school supply lists.
Wrentham Mass., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, TeacherLists is announcing that the nationally recognized platform has surpassed 1.5 million school supply lists. As the premier back-to-school solution for schools, districts, and families, TeacherLists provides a free and easy way for educators to digitize their school supply lists and distribute them to busy families.
TeacherLists.com simplifies back-to-school shopping by breaking it down into three easy steps: first, families find their child's exact school supply list. Then, they open a pre-filled cart at their choice of national retailer, and finally, they purchase their supplies for in-store pickup or delivery. Within minutes, their back-to-school errands are finished!
"TeacherLists is committed to bridging the gap between school communities and families," says Charles Field, CEO of School Family Media LLC. "As the largest digital supply list platform, we partner with school districts, edtech platforms, and trusted retailers to provide shoppable and accessible lists to every on-the-go family, ensuring a smooth back-to-school season."
With the 2024-2025 back-to-school season in full swing, you can find your child's exact school supply list by visiting TeacherLists.com.
About School Family Media LLC
TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easy for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share their supply lists. Busy families love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's classroom-specific lists. TeacherLists partners with major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples, Office Depot, Office Max, HEB, Walgreens, and Meijer to offer shopping online, in-store, or both, giving families options to shop the way that works for them.
School Family Media is changing how schools and families prepare for back-to-school. Our nationally recognized platforms, TeacherLists, EduKit, and PTO Today, simplify back-to-school for schools, teachers, volunteers, and especially parents. As a mission-driven company, our goal is to make life easier for school communities and help ensure students are prepared to learn.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Lamport, School Family Media, 8006443561, [email protected] , TeacherLists.com
SOURCE TeacherLists
