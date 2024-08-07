TeacherLists Celebrates 1.5 MILLION SCHOOL SUPPLY LISTS!

"As the largest digital supply list platform, TeacherLists partners with school districts, edtech platforms, and trusted retailers to provide shoppable and accessible lists to every on-the-go family, ensuring a smooth back-to-school season." says Charles Field, CEO of School Family Media LLC. Post this

"TeacherLists is committed to bridging the gap between school communities and families," says Charles Field, CEO of School Family Media LLC. "As the largest digital supply list platform, we partner with school districts, edtech platforms, and trusted retailers to provide shoppable and accessible lists to every on-the-go family, ensuring a smooth back-to-school season."

With the 2024-2025 back-to-school season in full swing, you can find your child's exact school supply list by visiting TeacherLists.com.

TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easy for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share their supply lists. Busy families love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's classroom-specific lists. TeacherLists partners with major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples, Office Depot, Office Max, HEB, Walgreens, and Meijer to offer shopping online, in-store, or both, giving families options to shop the way that works for them.

School Family Media is changing how schools and families prepare for back-to-school. Our nationally recognized platforms, TeacherLists, EduKit, and PTO Today, simplify back-to-school for schools, teachers, volunteers, and especially parents. As a mission-driven company, our goal is to make life easier for school communities and help ensure students are prepared to learn.

Elizabeth Lamport, School Family Media, 8006443561, [email protected] , TeacherLists.com

