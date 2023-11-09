TeacherLists Helps Teachers Clear Their Classroom Supply Lists

TeacherLists, School Family Media's nationally recognized school supply list platform, is giving back to educators this November with the TeacherLists' Clear the List Sweepstakes. As the leading back-to-school supply list solution, TeacherLists along with their partner sponsors are choosing one teacher per day between November 1, 2023, and November 28 to win a $175 gift card to the retail partner of their choice–Amazon, Walmart, Target, or Staples–to help clear the teacher's wish list.
WRENTHAM, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeacherLists, School Family Media's nationally recognized school supply list platform, is giving back to educators this November with the TeacherLists' Clear the List Sweepstakes. As the leading back-to-school supply list solution, TeacherLists along with their partner sponsors are choosing one teacher per day between November 1, 2023, and November 28 to win a $175 gift card to the retail partner of their choice–Amazon, Walmart, Target, or Staples–to help clear the teacher's wish list.
According to the Association of American Educators (AAE), most public school teachers will spend an average of $673 per year out-of-pocket on classroom supplies. While some costs can be reimbursed by individual schools or federal tax deductions, items such as prizes and incentives, bulletin board materials, and classroom decorations are typically covered by the teacher. Since many educators already create wish lists to share with friends, students' families, and other teachers with hopes of donations, TeacherLists and their brand partners – Case-It, Clorox®, Expo®, Play-Doh®, Sharpie®, Viva®, Crayola®, Five Star®, Elmer's®, Kleenex®, Dial®, Fiskars®, Paper Mate®, and Panasonic are giving teachers to the opportunity to submit their existing lists for the chance to win a $175 gift card. The TeacherLists Clear the List giveaway started on November 1st and ends on November 28th, Giving Tuesday.
"The TeacherLists Clear the List campaign is one small way we can help support teachers and students in the classroom during this season of giving. Our brand partners are trusted by teachers nationwide and we feel fortunate to be able to give back to twenty-eight deserving educators." Charles Field , CEO, School Family Media, LLC.
To enter the Clear the List Sweepstakes, teachers should visit http://www.teacherlists.com/content/clear-the-list/, where they will be prompted to enter their email, zip code, and school. Please note, teachers should include their wish list. Winners will be chosen at random and announced daily on Facebook and Instagram. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY
About School Family Media, LLC
TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easier for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share supply lists. Busy parents save time and love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's classroom-specific lists. TeacherLists retail partners, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Staples, Walgreens, and EPI, all provide convenient online shopping of the over one million school-specific supply lists housed on the TeacherLists platform, while HEB provides access to the supply lists in their store for customer convenience.
School Family Media helps parents, teachers, and students kick off back-to-school and have a successful year. TeacherLists and PTO Today, our nationally recognized platforms for school supply lists and parent groups, sit at the center of the school community, connecting the world's top brands with school districts, teachers, and parents to ensure that everyone can win back-to-school.
For more information and official rules, visit https://www.teacherlists.com/blog/teacherlists-clear-the-list-sweepstakes-official-rules/
