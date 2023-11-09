TeacherLists Helps Teachers Clear Their Classroom Supply Lists

"The TeacherLists Clear the List campaign is one small way we can help support teachers and students in the classroom during this season of giving." Charles Field , CEO, School Family Media, LLC. Post this

"The TeacherLists Clear the List campaign is one small way we can help support teachers and students in the classroom during this season of giving. Our brand partners are trusted by teachers nationwide and we feel fortunate to be able to give back to twenty-eight deserving educators." Charles Field , CEO, School Family Media, LLC.

To enter the Clear the List Sweepstakes, teachers should visit http://www.teacherlists.com/content/clear-the-list/, where they will be prompted to enter their email, zip code, and school. Please note, teachers should include their wish list. Winners will be chosen at random and announced daily on Facebook and Instagram. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

About School Family Media, LLC

TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easier for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share supply lists. Busy parents save time and love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's classroom-specific lists. TeacherLists retail partners, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Staples, Walgreens, and EPI, all provide convenient online shopping of the over one million school-specific supply lists housed on the TeacherLists platform, while HEB provides access to the supply lists in their store for customer convenience.

School Family Media helps parents, teachers, and students kick off back-to-school and have a successful year. TeacherLists and PTO Today, our nationally recognized platforms for school supply lists and parent groups, sit at the center of the school community, connecting the world's top brands with school districts, teachers, and parents to ensure that everyone can win back-to-school.

For more information and official rules, visit https://www.teacherlists.com/blog/teacherlists-clear-the-list-sweepstakes-official-rules/

[email protected]

