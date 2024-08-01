TeacherLists Makes Shopping for Back-to-School Supplies More Convenient for Millions of Families.

"We know the back-to-school season can be a hectic time of year for many families." says Charles Field, CEO of School Family Media. "We're proud to offer families a convenient solution to help alleviate some of that stress." Post this

On TeacherLists.com, families can find the exact supply list provided by their child's teacher, right down to the brands they prefer. Once families have their list, they can open a prefilled cart at their choice of multiple retailers and place their order for delivery or in-store pickup with just a click.

This year, TeacherLists welcomes Meijer and Office Depot to the lineup of official retailers in addition to renewed partnerships with Target, Walmart, and Staples. TeacherLists continues to make it easier for families to find their child's supply list and shop exactly when, where, and how they want.

"We know the back-to-school season can be a hectic time of year for many families." says Charles Field, CEO of School Family Media. "We're proud to offer families a convenient solution to help alleviate some of that stress."

Millions of families have used TeacherLists to make back-to-school supply shopping easier. Families can find their child's exact back-to-school supply list and shop on TeacherLists.com today. If a school's list isn't available yet, simply sign up to be notified when it's posted.

About School Family Media LLC

TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easy for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share their supply lists. Busy families love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's classroom-specific lists. TeacherLists partners with major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples, Office Depot, Office Max, HEB, Walgreens, and Meijer to offer shopping online, in-store, or both, giving families options to shop the way that works for them.

School Family Media is changing how schools and families prepare for back-to-school. Our nationally recognized platforms, TeacherLists, EduKit, and PTO Today, simplify back-to-school for schools, teachers, volunteers, and especially parents. As a mission-driven company, our goal is to make life easier for school communities and help ensure students are prepared to learn.

