TeacherLists Stocks Teachers' Classrooms with We Love Teachers Sweepstakes

Now through June 30th, TeacherLists, School Family Media's nationally-recognized school supply list platform, is celebrating teachers everywhere with the return of the We Love Teachers Sweepstakes.
WRENTHAM, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeacherLists, School Family Media's nationally-recognized school
supply list platform, is celebrating teachers everywhere with the return of the We Love Teachers
Sweepstakes! Now through June 30th, TeacherLists is giving away hundreds of free products in
conjunction with teacher-favorite brand partners to help teachers stock their classrooms. Teachers
can enter We Love Teachers by adding the branded product to their school supply list– it's as
simple as that.
"Teacher Appreciation week starts May 6th and showing them our gratitude is critical. Recent
studies show teachers pay out of pocket for their supplies every year, and TeacherLists, with our
brand partners' support, is proud to help offset classroom costs." Charles Field, CEO School Family
Media, LLC
TeacherLists users can expect to see all their favorite products from brands including Crayola, Paper
Mate, Fiskars, Kleenex, and more.
Teachers can visit our We Love Teachers Sweepstakes page to learn more or enter to win.
About School Family Media LLC
TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easy
for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share their supply lists. Busy families
love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's exact list at their favorite stores.
TeacherLists partners with major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples, and more to
offer shopping online, in-store, or both giving families options to shop the way that works for them.
School Family Media helps everyone start the school year off right with our nationally recognized
brands for school supplies and parent groups – TeacherLists, EduKit, and PTOToday, we focus on
connecting the world's top brands with school districts, teachers, and families to ensure everyone
can win back-to-school.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Lamport, TeacherLists, 8006443561, [email protected], TeacherLists.com
SOURCE TeacherLists
Share this article