TeacherLists Stocks Teachers' Classrooms with We Love Teachers Sweepstakes

"Teacher Appreciation week starts May 6th and showing them our gratitude is critical. TeacherLists, with our brand partners' support, is proud to help offset classroom costs." Charles Field, CEO School Family Media, LLC Post this

TeacherLists users can expect to see all their favorite products from brands including Crayola, Paper

Mate, Fiskars, Kleenex, and more.

Teachers can visit our We Love Teachers Sweepstakes page to learn more or enter to win.

About School Family Media LLC

TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easy

for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share their supply lists. Busy families

love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's exact list at their favorite stores.

TeacherLists partners with major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples, and more to

offer shopping online, in-store, or both giving families options to shop the way that works for them.

School Family Media helps everyone start the school year off right with our nationally recognized

brands for school supplies and parent groups – TeacherLists, EduKit, and PTOToday, we focus on

connecting the world's top brands with school districts, teachers, and families to ensure everyone

can win back-to-school.

