Team Automotive Group Appears on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for the 2nd Consecutive Year

"We are honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Kristin Dillard, President and Owner of Team Automotive Group. "This honor is a testament to our team's dedication to our core values." Tweet this

Since 2017, Team Automotive Group has intentionally grown under the leadership of Dillard from a single dealership operation with 60 employees in Salisbury, N.C., into a regional automotive group with plans to soon scale to 10 locations with over 650 employees company wide. Dillard gives credit for their success to her team, as she believes it's truly the team's accomplishment. The growth they were able to experience, and opportunity to expand our operations, make strategic acquisitions and invest in a startup in an uncertain market is a reflection of the team's strength.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

In 2022, Team Automotive Group was named one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. magazine, ranking no. 1763 on the prestigious Inc 5000 list. Following her expansion into South Carolina in February of 2022 with the purchase of Team Myrtle Beach, Dillard was nominated as a Charlotte Business Journal Women in Business Class of 2023 Honoree, an honor only given to 25 Charlotte business women each year.

About

Team Automotive Group, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a woman-owned automotive dealership with seven locations across the Carolinas and a leader in N.C. automotive sales. The auto group sells and services Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat automobiles. Their people-centric business model keeps the focus on the needs of their clients and employees alike. Team Automotive Group is ranked among Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.teamautogroup.com.

Media Contact

Mae Young, Team Automotive Group, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected], www.teamautogroup.com

SOURCE Team Automotive Group