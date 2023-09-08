Team Car Wash Opens 11th location in NJ Team Car Wash will be offering free car washes September 9 - 22

Team Car Wash continues its remarkable growth with the grand opening of its 11th location at 6 Tennent Road, Morganville, New Jersey on Saturday, September 9, 2023. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11:00 AM with Mayor Jonathan Hornik cutting the ribbon.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Car Wash continues its remarkable growth with the grand opening of its 11th location at 6 Tennent Road, Morganville, New Jersey on Saturday, September 9, 2023. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11:00 AM with Mayor Jonathan Hornik cutting the ribbon.

To celebrate the grand opening of its newest location, Team Car Wash will offer two weeks of free car washes from September 9 – 22, and an exclusive unlimited wash club membership for $10 for the first month. The new wash facility is built with state-of-the-art tunnel technology, ensuring a superior cleaning experience. Additionally, customers can enjoy complimentary vacuums with every wash.

"It brings me great joy to expand our footprint in New Jersey and provide the residents of Marlboro with a convenient location to keep their vehicles clean every day of the week," says Tom Fuller, owner of Team Car Wash. "We look forward to exceeding customer expectations at our newest facility."

In a short span of three years, Team Car Wash has rapidly expanded its presence and established a strong reputation for being the number one car wash throughout the state of New Jersey. They are the official car wash of Rutgers Athletics and a sponsor of the Somerset Patriots. In addition, the wash works with local organizations to assist in their fundraising efforts. Giving back to the community is important to Team Car Wash. "We understand that our customers are not just patrons, but valued members of the community," said Kristian Rodas, Marketing Director at Team Car Wash. "It is our dedication to making a positive impact on the community and supporting local initiatives that helps set us apart."

Team Car Wash Marlboro offers 3 exterior car wash packages ranging in price from $10 - $20 for a single wash or unlimited wash packages from $22 to $32 per month with no long-term contracts required.

For more information, visit www.theteamcarwash.com.

