TEAM D3 CRAFTS A VIRTUAL REPLICA OF GILLETTE STADIUM AND PATRIOT PLACE

Team D3 Announces a Partnership with Kraft Sports and Entertainment (KS+E) and the Kraft Group to Create a Digital Twin of Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team D3, a leader in design, build and operations technology consulting, is proud to announce its official partnership with KS+E and the Kraft Group. This groundbreaking collaboration focuses on developing a comprehensive digital twin of Gillette Stadium, the iconic home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, and Patriot Place, the 1.3 million square foot dining, shopping, and entertainment destination located adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

This innovative project will leverage the latest advancements in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to create an optimized, data-rich virtual replica of the entire campus, which will play a key role in sustaining Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place's status as a world-class venue for generations to come.

A digital twin is an essential part of staying on the cutting-edge and ahead of the curve in the constantly evolving sports and entertainment industry. This innovative digital twin will be leveraged by the Kraft Group and KS+E team for a myriad of internal uses, aimed at optimizing the guest experience and enhancing year-round venue operations. By partnering with Team D3, KS+E and the Kraft Group are in an ideal position to take advantage of promising experiential and operational advancements, such as:

Data-Driven Design and Construction

Increase Sales Leasing

Enhance Asset Management

Portfolio Optimization

Improved Event Planning

Optimized Security and Safety

Web 3.0 Capabilities

Reduced Facilities Management Costs

"At Team D3, we're excited to collaborate with the Kraft Group on this trailblazing initiative," said Scott Bailey, President – AECO at Team D3. "The integration of BIM and GIS in venue management represents a paradigm shift in how sports and entertainment venues are operated and experienced. Digital twin technology will be a game-changer for Gillette Stadium. It unlocks a new level of operational efficiency and empowers them to create a truly immersive and dynamic experience for guests, both on-site and virtually."

"At The Kraft Group, we're constantly striving to innovate and looking for new ways to optimize every aspect of our venue operations throughout Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place," said Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We're thrilled to partner with Team D3 to develop a digital twin of our facilities as a significant part of this continued mission. From data-driven design and construction to optimized security and safety planning, the digital twin technology holds immense potential to take our venue operations to the next level, ultimately enabling us to continue to create a best-in-class experience for our guests year-round."

About Team D3

Team D3 is a leading innovator in digital twin technologies, which unlocks a new level of operational effectiveness, data-driven decision-making, and future-proofed design and construction. Team D3 experts utilize cutting-edge technologies to provide comprehensive solutions for multiple industries. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their strategic goals by using the transformative power of connected data.

About the Kraft Group

The Kraft Group, headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is the holding company for the Kraft family's various businesses, with concentrated interests in six areas: paper and packaging manufacturing and the distribution of forest products; sports, entertainment and event management; construction and real estate development; private equity and venture investing; sustainability and philanthropy. The Kraft Group is a privately-owned, family-operated company that ranks in the top-90 of America's largest privately owned businesses and employs more than 9.500 people worldwide. The Kraft Group's sports and entertainment division features Gillette Stadium, New England's premier concert and entertainment venue and home to the National Football League's six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and Major League Soccer's New England Revolution. For more information, visit www.thekraftgroup.com.

Media Contact

Will Ingmire, Team D3, 1 6363457481, [email protected], https://teamd3.com/

SOURCE Team D3