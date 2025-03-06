Team D3 Embarks on a Global Brand Evolution with Symetri

Team D3, a leading Autodesk Platinum Partner serving the manufacturing, power & process, and AECO industries, announced a comprehensive brand transition to align with Symetri's global identity.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team D3, a leading Autodesk Platinum Partner serving the manufacturing, power & process, and AECO industries, announced a comprehensive brand transition to align with Symetri's global identity today. This brand evolution follows Symetri's acquisition of Team D3 in June 2023, resulting in one of the largest global providers of digital BIM, product design, and lifecycle solutions. This transition involves changing the company's name, visual identity, marketing materials, digital presence, and corporate communications.

The rebranding will take place in July, as part of a highly anticipated transition process. Team D3 is beginning the final step in fully integrating into Symetri's global operations while maintaining the same high level of service and expertise that clients have come to expect.

"Since joining Symetri in 2023, we've enhanced our capability to serve clients through expanded resources, expertise, and Symetri technologies, including Naviate, Sovelia, and CQ," said Kevin Schlack, CEO of Team D3. "Unifying under the Symetri brand is a natural progression that reflects our shared commitment to innovation, client success, and sustainability. Our clients will continue to work with the same trusted team members while benefiting from the full strength of Symetri's global resources."

Clients will see updates to Team D3's visual identity, digital presence, and communications during the transition. The company emphasizes that this change will not impact ongoing projects, support services, or client relationships.

Upon completion of this transition, Team D3 will be fully integrated under the Symetri name, creating a unified presence in the US market alongside former Microdesk operations. This integration represents the next step in Team D3's evolution, having previously united D3 Technologies, MG AEC Technology Partners, and ECAD under Team D3.

For more information about the brand transition, please visit TeamD3.com or contact [email protected].

About Team D3

Team D3 is a leading Autodesk Platinum Partner, an established systems integrator that excels at extending the digital thread to solve our client's mission-critical issues. Our approach involves connecting every phase of a client's project, from design to manufacturing, construction, production, and beyond. By integrating these stages seamlessly, we drive continuous innovation and improvement for our clients in the Manufacturing, AECO, and Process & Power industries.

About Symetri

Symetri creates and provides technology solutions and services for design, engineering, construction, and manufacturing businesses. Symetri empowers people to work smarter for a better future by ensuring they have access to the expertise and technology they need to improve their performance and sustainability.

Symetri was founded in Sweden in 1989 and is a global leading solution provider of digital BIM, product design and lifecycle solutions and has a team of 800 people, with revenue in 2022 of $290 million.

Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, whose B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Addnode Group offers business-critical IT solutions to selected markets in both the private and public sectors. With a combination of its own IP, best-of-breed technology from partners, and a comprehensive range of services, they enable their clients to create sustainable designs, maximize efficiency, and increase competitive advantage with digital solutions.

Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorized Training Center (ATC) as well as Autodesk Premium Service Provider. Symetri is part of Addnode Group.

About Microdesk

Microdesk is a Global BIM and EAM consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction, and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies.

Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with its vision and passion for sustainability, meeting the demands of urbanization, our team of industry experts are redefining project delivery and asset management.

Microdesk was acquired by Symetri in the beginning of 2022 and will be rebranded as Symetri in June 2023.

