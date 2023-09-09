Team Fastrax™ to Perform Patriotic Skydive at Navy Football Game

Professional Parachute Demonstration Team, Team Fastrax™, will perform their amazing American Flag skydive performance as part of the opening ceremony for this weekend's Navy Midshipmen football game. The Midshipmen represent the United States Naval Academy in the NCAA American Athletic Conference Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, September 9th, 2023, the Navy Midshipmen and Wagner Seahawks will face off for the first time for the Midshipmen's home opener at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game starts at 3:30 pm, and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will gracefully jump in with their majestic 1,800 sq. ft. American Flag.

John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are honored to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive for the Navy football game. Members of Team Fastrax™ have served the United States of America as part of the Armed Forces, many in combat, so we particularly enjoy performing at any event that honors our nation's military."

According to the Navy Midshipmen Football website, in addition to the Team Fastrax™ performance, pre-game festivities will include a flyover will featuring two F/A-18C Hornets from the "Cowboys" of VMFA-112 based out of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Piloting the lead aircraft will be 2003 graduate and former Navy football player Lt. Col. Andrew "FOAM" Zetts. The wing aircraft will be piloted by classmate and former Navy lacrosse standout Lt. Col. Christopher "Grimace" Dingman. Both pilots are returning to the Academy this weekend for their 20-year class reunion. Providing ground control and support will be Capt. Jared "SPAM" Bramble from the Class of 2014. The Cowboys are the United States Marine Corps' only reserve TACAIR squadron.

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Navy Midshipmen website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Sgt. Bret D. Isenhower, who died September 9th, 2011, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Army Sgt. Bret D. Isenhower visit the Military Times website.

To schedule a Team Fastrax™ performance at your next event, go to the Team Fastrax™ website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

