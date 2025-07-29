Team Med Global Leads Industry Shift from Medical Staff Services to Provider Lifecycle Services

TMG has announced a significant terminology shift from Medical Staff Services to Provider Lifecycle Services. Post this

The term Provider Lifecycle Services acknowledges the scope of work that includes credentialing, licensing, privileging, provider enrollment, quality tracking, and regulatory compliance. As healthcare delivery grows more complex, the professionals in these roles have taken on increasingly strategic responsibilities, influencing access to care, revenue cycle management, and patient safety.

"This isn't just a TMG initiative; it's an invitation to the industry," Goestenkors added. "It's time to adopt language that aligns with the reality of the work. By making this shift, we not only elevate the profession, but we also help healthcare organizations better understand the strategic value PLPs bring to their operations"

This shift builds on TMG's introduction of the term Provider Lifecycle Professional (PLP) in February 2025, replacing Medical Services Professional (MSP) to better reflect the profession's evolving scope and influence.Team Med Global will incorporate Provider Lifecycle Services in all educational offerings, consulting engagements, and communications moving forward, and encourages other organizations, associations, and leaders to join the movement.

