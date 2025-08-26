Team Med Global Unveils Industry-Defining PLP Competency Model

New framework captures the evolving scope and strategic impact of Provider Lifecycle Professionals across healthcare settings
GLEN CARBON, Ill., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Med Global (TMG) is proud to announce the release of the PLP Competency Model, a groundbreaking framework that defines the skills, expertise, and execution strategies essential to Provider Lifecycle Professionals (PLPs). Replacing the EMSP Core Competency model, this new structure reflects the complexity, scope, and impact of the PLP role across the provider lifecycle.
"As healthcare systems have grown more interconnected and regulatory demands have intensified, the work of PLPs has expanded in both breadth and depth," said Donna Goestenkors, President of TMG. "This model captures that evolution while honoring the expertise PLPs have always brought to the table."
Developed in collaboration with subject matter experts nationwide, the model is built around three core components:
- Knowledge (Expertise): Domain-specific proficiencies tied to credentialing, licensing, provider enrollment, privileging, managed care, quality, operations, CVOs, and FQHCs
- Skill (Effectiveness): Personal effectiveness competencies such as communication, adaptability, and emotional intelligence
- Execution (Direction): Career development and leadership behaviors that support long-term impact and growth
Unlike its predecessor, the new model addresses the increasing complexity of healthcare environments—including the growth of telemedicine, multi-state licensing compacts, evolving payer networks, and the integration of PLPs into strategic decision-making.
"This framework gives PLPs a shared language to articulate their value and a practical roadmap to develop their careers," Goestenkors added. "It also helps organizations align hiring, training, and evaluation practices to support high-performing teams."
To learn more about the PLP Competency Model, visit https://www.teammedglobal.com/plp-competency-model/
To view the PLP Competency Model, visit https://www.teammedglobal.com/plp-core-competency/
About Team Med Global
Team Med Global is a leader in education, strategy, and workforce development for Provider Lifecycle Professionals. With a focus on innovation and practical impact, TMG equips healthcare organizations and professionals with the tools to lead with clarity, competence, and confidence.
Media Contact
Maggie Wilkerson, Team Med Global, 1 (708) 793-7189, [email protected], https://www.teammedglobal.com/
SOURCE Team Med Global
