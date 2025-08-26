Team Med Global Unveils Industry-Defining PLP Competency Model

The new model addresses the increasing complexity of healthcare environments—including the growth of telemedicine, multi-state licensing compacts, evolving payer networks, and the integration of PLPs into strategic decision-making. Post this

Developed in collaboration with subject matter experts nationwide, the model is built around three core components:

Knowledge (Expertise): Domain-specific proficiencies tied to credentialing, licensing, provider enrollment, privileging, managed care, quality, operations, CVOs, and FQHCs

Skill (Effectiveness): Personal effectiveness competencies such as communication, adaptability, and emotional intelligence

Execution (Direction): Career development and leadership behaviors that support long-term impact and growth

Unlike its predecessor, the new model addresses the increasing complexity of healthcare environments—including the growth of telemedicine, multi-state licensing compacts, evolving payer networks, and the integration of PLPs into strategic decision-making.

"This framework gives PLPs a shared language to articulate their value and a practical roadmap to develop their careers," Goestenkors added. "It also helps organizations align hiring, training, and evaluation practices to support high-performing teams."

To learn more about the PLP Competency Model, visit https://www.teammedglobal.com/plp-competency-model/

To view the PLP Competency Model, visit https://www.teammedglobal.com/plp-core-competency/

About Team Med Global

Team Med Global is a leader in education, strategy, and workforce development for Provider Lifecycle Professionals. With a focus on innovation and practical impact, TMG equips healthcare organizations and professionals with the tools to lead with clarity, competence, and confidence.

