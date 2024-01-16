Team Novo Nordisk Announce Partnership with Avanza Skin for Specialized Athlete Skincare

"This partnership with Avanza Skin signifies our commitment to providing our athletes with the best possible resources to perform at their peak while prioritizing their skin health," said Team Novo Nordisk CEO and co-founder, Phil Southerland. Post this

"We are very pleased to be working with Avanza Skin in the upcoming season," said TNN CEO and founder, Phil Southerland. "As a team racing with diabetes, our athletes understand the importance of holistic well-being, and skincare is a vital aspect of that. This partnership with Avanza Skin signifies our commitment to providing our athletes with the best possible resources to perform at their peak while prioritizing their skin health."

"We are thrilled to unite with Team Novo Nordisk, a testament to the indomitable spirit of athletes facing the unique challenges of living with diabetes," said Ana Cossio, COO and co-founder of Avanza Skin. "This collaboration stems from a commitment to empower, educate, and inspire, and allows us to stand alongside an extraordinary team of riders who serve as exemplary figures, profoundly impacting those learning to live with diabetes."

About Team Novo Nordisk

Team Novo Nordisk is the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. With a mission to inspire, educate, and empower people affected by diabetes, the team competes at the highest level of professional cycling. To learn more, visit http://www.teamnovonordisk.com

About Avanza Skin

Avanza Skin is a leading skincare brand dedicated to developing innovative, science-backed solutions for athletes. With a focus on performance-driven skincare, Avanza Skin aims to enhance and protect the skin health of individuals engaged in active lifestyles. To explore the range of Avanza Skin products, visit http://www.avanzaskin.com

Media Contact

Alice Podenzana, Team Novo Nordisk, 961207376, [email protected], www.teamnovonordisk.com

