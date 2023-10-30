Team Novo Nordisk confirms 20-rider roster for the upcoming 2024 season

"I am very pleased to be able to confirm contract renewals for the core members of our squad alongside bringing in four new talented young riders," said Vassili Davidenko, Team Novo Nordisk General Manager. Post this

"It's important for us to continue to build on the positive success of this season and by securing a three year renewal to the agreement with our principal partner Novo Nordisk, we are able to demonstrate our intent to continue moving forward."

Alongside 'Captain Consistent' Andrea Peron, who's 2023 campaign was yet again characterized by repeated top ten results and included two podiums and the points jersey at the Tour de la Mirabelle, 2023 also marked breakthrough seasons for Czech star Matyas Kopecky and 21-year-old Italian Filippo Ridolfo.

Ridolfo starred in numerous big race breakaways, came close to a first professional victory in Slovenia with second place in GP Kranj and spent three days in the best young rider jersey at the Tour of Denmark.

While Kopecky started to shine in the spring with strong results at Scheldeprijs followed by top tens at the Tour de Hongrie, Dwars door Het Hageland and his first WorldTour top ten on stage four at the Tour of Poland. Arguably the 20-year-old saved the best for last with an impressive fifth place in the U23 road race at the European Championships in September before another top ten against strong competition on stage four of he season finale, the Tour of Turkey.

"Our standout performers of 2023, Matyas, Filippo and Andrea are all on board and hungry for more," concluded Davidenko. "And with the quiet progression of Hamish Beadle and Quinten De Graeve alongside the experience of Charles Planet, David Lozano and Peter Kusztor, we have very good balance to the team and a lot for our new signings to look up to and be ready to learn from."

Talented new signing 18-year-old Italian Alessandro Perracchione will be joined by three riders who make the move up to the senior pro team from the TNN development pipeline, Frenchman Doriand Percrule, Brit Nathan Smith and Italian Antonio Polga.

The future certainly looks bright with youthful talent starting to blossom amidst the stable confines of the team and within the balanced group who combine experience, togetherness, and versatility to give the world's first all diabetes professional cycling team a strong platform from which to spring into 2024.

Team Novo Nordisk for 2024:

Hamish Beadle (NZL, 25)

Sam Brand (GBR, 32)

Stephen Clancy ( IRL, 31)

Lucas Dauge (FR, 26)

Gerd De keijzer (NED, 29)

Quinten De Graeve (BEL, 23)

Jan Dunnewind (NED, 25)

Declan Irvine (AUS, 24)

Matyas Kopecky (CZ, 20)

Peter Kusztor (HUN, 38)

David Lozano (ESP, 34)

Doriand Percrule (FR, 24)

Andrea Peron (IT, 34)

Alessandro Perracchione (IT, 18)

Logan Phippen (USA, 31)

Charles Planet (FR, 31)

Antonio Polga (IT, 24)

Umberto Poli (IT, 27)

Filippo Ridolfo (IT, 21)

Nathan Smith (GBR, 23)

About Team Novo Nordisk – Racing to Drive Change in Diabetes

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate, and empower people around the world affected by diabetes and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. For more information, visit http://www.teamnovonordisk.com.

