Team Novo Nordisk Selects Spotnana to Manage Global Travel

Spotnana is dedicated to supporting causes that advance progress and equality around the world. Our sponsorship of Team Novo Nordisk represents a commitment to our core value to build globally and service locally.

"We are delighted to sponsor Team Novo Nordisk and provide unparalleled travel experiences to its team of professional cyclists and their supporting staff," said Johnny Thorsen, Spotnana VP of Partnerships. "We serve customers across the globe, and our global mindset, including our celebration of diversity, informs the way we build our products and service our customers."

In addition to the pro team that competes in more than 30 countries around the world, Team Novo Nordisk maintains an active pipeline of talent across a wide range of countries through a development team and talent identification camps, together with an ambassadors program with athletes with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes competing in different sports all around the world, all of which require travel support.

"We're extremely pleased to be working with Spotnana," said Sergey Davidenko, Team Novo Nordisk VP of Operations and Sponsorships. "Spotnana solves long standing problems for travel-intensive organizations like us. They allow us to compete around the world and focus on our goals, knowing we have 24/7 support for our travels when we need it.

"The Spotnana Travel-as-a-Service platform is visionary," added Davidenko. "Spotnana embodies the innovation of tomorrow, while addressing the pressing technological needs of today."

About Team Novo Nordisk – Racing to Drive Change in Diabetes

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate, and empower people around the world affected by diabetes and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. For more information, visit http://www.teamnovonordisk.com.

About Spotnana

Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our Travel-as-a-Service platform makes travel simpler and more affordable for corporations, while enabling our ecosystem of agency, supplier, and technology provider partners to increase operational efficiency, unlock new revenue sources, and accelerate innovation. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

