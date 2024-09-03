Team PHenomenal Hope Named Patient Association at 7th World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension

Nonprofit organization Team PHenomenal Hope is officially categorized as a North American patient advocacy association by the World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension, a leading organization in the study of rare disease pulmonary hypertension.

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team PHenomenal Hope, a pioneering organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds for pulmonary hypertension (PH), has been officially recognized as a patient association at the 7th World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension. This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey and highlights its impact on the global PH community.

As Team PHenomenal Hope continues its mission to support patients, fund research, and raise awareness, this recognition at the 7th World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension serves as a testament to the organization's enduring impact and commitment to the PH community.

Dr. Harrison "Hap" Farber, Board Chair of Team PHenomenal Hope and a leading expert in pulmonary hypertension from Tufts University, expressed his gratitude for this acknowledgment, stating, "Recognition on a global scale is truly gratifying. It reflects the dedication of everyone involved in Team PHenomenal Hope and underscores the importance of our mission to support patients and advance the understanding of this challenging disease."

Founded 12 years ago, Team PHenomenal Hope has grown from a grassroots movement into a dynamic organization with a broad range of patient-centered programs. Dr. Patricia George, co-founder of Team PHenomenal Hope and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at National Jewish Health, reflected on the organization's evolution, saying, "Seeing this organization grow over the past 12 years from an idea and a movement that inspired the pulmonary hypertension community into a full-fledged organization with a palette of novel, patient-centered programs is one of the most gratifying feelings I think I have felt in my life."

Leslie Orlovsky, Executive Director of Team PHenomenal Hope, emphasized the significance of the organization's work for the community, stating, "What we do at Team PHenomenal Hope goes beyond raising awareness. We are building a community, providing support, and giving hope to patients and families affected by pulmonary hypertension. This recognition is a testament to the strength and resilience of our community, and it motivates us to continue our mission with even greater passion."

Team PHenomenal Hope is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of pulmonary hypertension, a rare and life-threatening disease, and providing programs and resources to PH patients. Information about Team PHenomenal Hope and its initiatives can be found at teamph.org.

Media Contact

Katie Werner, Team PHenomenal Hope, 1 877-646-4673 102, [email protected], teamph.org

SOURCE Team PHenomenal Hope