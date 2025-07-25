Team PHenomenal Hope Will Host Third Annual Pulmonary Hypertension Research Symposium in Boston

Team PHenomenal Hope, a national nonprofit advocacy organization, is proud to announce the third annual research symposium on pulmonary hypertension (PH), PHenomenal Hope 2025: Knowledge, Research & Advocacy in PH, to be held on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team PHenomenal Hope, a national nonprofit advocacy organization, is proud to announce the third annual research symposium, PHenomenal Hope 2025: Knowledge, Research & Advocacy in PH, to be held on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.

This unique, patient-centered symposium brings together established experts, thought leaders, early-career investigators, and allied healthcare providers to advance clinical science and care in the field of pulmonary hypertension (PH). Attendees will engage in a dynamic program featuring oral presentations, expert panel discussions, and poster sessions designed to foster collaboration and highlight innovative, patient-focused research.

New in 2025, the symposium will explore key themes in pulmonary hypertension, including navigating the patient journey, unmet needs in patients with PH, recognizing and responding to barriers to care, and innovation in clinical trial design.

Team PHenomenal Hope is now accepting abstract submissions, with oral submissions due by July 31, 2025. Submissions should focus on original research that reflects the real-world challenges and opportunities in PH care—especially those that address unmet needs, advance innovation in trial design, and improve the patient experience across the continuum of care.

"Last year's symposium exceeded our expectations, and we're excited to build on that momentum this year," said Dr. Harrison Farber, Chief Medical Officer at Team PHenomenal Hope. "We're especially thankful for the support of Johnson & Johnson as our premier sponsor, along with our other partners, as we come together to explore the unmet needs of patients and address critical issues that extend beyond treatments and disease mechanisms."

For more information, to register, or to submit an abstract for PHenomenal Hope 2025: Knowledge, Research & Advocacy in PH, visit ph-hope.com.

Team PHenomenal Hope's mission is to fund medical research into improved treatments or a cure for those who suffer from PH and to implement programs and services that remove patients from isolation, build community, and provide hope. To learn more, visit www.teamph.org.

