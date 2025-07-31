Team RWB Unveils Groundbreaking Study Quantifying Health Gains in the Veteran Community

"This study unequivocally proves that Team RWB is the best-positioned nonprofit to help stakeholders improve Veteran health and wellness." - Incoming Executive Director, Col. (Ret.) Michael "Sully" Sullivan, Team RWB Post this

At the outset of the study, newly joined Team RWB members were less healthy than the general population, with over 90% classified as overweight or obese. They also displayed higher baseline inflammation, poorer lipid profiles, and elevated glucose levels. However, after engaging in Team RWB activities for six months, the results were undeniable:

80% of participants improved their ELS scores, with an average increase of 18%. The ELS, developed with Syracuse University , measures enrichment across four pillars: physical health, mental health, genuine relationships, and a sense of purpose. The most significant improvements were seen in physical health (25%) and mental health (21%).

, measures enrichment across four pillars: physical health, mental health, genuine relationships, and a sense of purpose. The most significant improvements were seen in physical health (25%) and mental health (21%). 53% of participants improved their biomarkers in some way, as 41% of participants reduced their at-risk biomarkers, and 33% had more optimized biomarkers.

68% of participants improved their BMI, with an average reduction of nearly 2% across all participants.

"This study unequivocally proves that Team RWB is the best-positioned nonprofit to help stakeholders improve Veteran health and wellness," said Team RWB's Incoming Executive Director, Col. (Ret.) Michael "Sully" Sullivan. "Our programs offer a proactive solution to the health crisis facing our Veteran population, leading to substantial improvements in both physical and mental well-being. This isn't just about fitness; it's about building a community that empowers Veterans to lead healthier, more purposeful lives."

The findings have profound implications for Veteran programming, services, and policy. With only 0.1% of the VA's medical budget currently allocated to "Whole Health" programming, the U.S. healthcare system for Veterans is almost entirely reactive. Team RWB's community-driven, holistic approach—emphasizing physical activity, mental well-being, and social connection—offers a proven model for prevention and improved long-term health outcomes.

Team RWB invites leaders in the Veteran nonprofit sector, researchers, and policymakers to leverage these insights to increase resource allocation toward programs that foster social connection and promote physical activity among Veterans.

Read the full report at teamrwb.org/research.

About Team Red, White & Blue: Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and America's leading health and wellness community for the military-connected community. Team RWB's events and programs empower Veterans and Service Members to build a healthy lifestyle focused on four pillars: physical health, mental health, genuine relationships, and a sense of purpose. With over 250,000 members across the nation, Team RWB is enriching lives and local communities through both in-person events and dynamic in-app programming. Visit teamrwb.org to get involved.

Media Contact

Dylan Steadman, Team RWB, 1 (509) 426-1582, [email protected], https://teamrwb.org

Mark Szymanski, Evocati Public Relations, 1 (202) 365-6862, [email protected], www.evocatillc.com

SOURCE Team RWB