TeamFirst Women's Fantasy Camp at The Berkshire Soccer Academy

Mia Hamm added, "In the heart of every player lies a dream, and at TeamFirst, we strive to turn those dreams into reality. This adult camp is about more than soccer. It's about building common bonds with women who love the game as much as we do. We can't wait to enjoy this experience with those who grew up alongside us, and to share the power of dreaming big."

Registration opens on January 15, 2024. Female players and fans, 21 and over, and of all abilities are welcome to enjoy the experience.

For detailed information on registration, pricing, and the schedule of activities, visit the Berkshire Soccer Academy website at https://berkshiresocceracademy.com/teamfirst/.

About The Berkshire Soccer Academy: The Berkshire Soccer Academy is a world-class facility that offers a range of soccer programs and camps for various age groups and skill levels. Located in the beautiful Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Academy is committed to providing an exceptional soccer experience in a supportive and empowering environment.

About TeamFirst Soccer Academy: Founded by Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly, and Tisha Venturini Hoch, TeamFirst is dedicated to providing young soccer players with exceptional opportunities to grow both as individual players and as part of a team. TeamFirst offers camps and clinics throughout the country. For the past ten summers, it has provided all of the training for a five-day overnight camp at the Berkshire Soccer Academy. For more detailed information, visit TeamFirst Soccer Academy.

About Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Tisha Venturini Hoch

Mia Hamm joined the U.S. Women's National Team in 1987 and played for 17 years. She was named FIFA's "World Player of the Year" in 2001 and 2002. Hamm won here first World Cup in 1991 at age 19. Five years later, she and her teammates secured the gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Hamm was Soccer USA's Player of the Year from 1994 through 1998 and was named MVP of the 1995 Women's World Cup. She retired in 2004 after helping her team win gold at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Kristine Lilly is the world's all-time international caps leader, having played 352 games for the United States between 1987 and 2010. She was a three-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year (1993, 2005, 2006). She left the game in 2011 as the second-leading goal-scorer and assist-maker in U.S. team history. Her career included winning two of the five FIFA Women's World Cups in which she played, and she was part of Olympic teams that earned two gold and one silver medal.

Tisha Venturini Hoch was a member of the U.S. Women's National Team from 1992 – 2000. She played in the 1995 and 1999 World Cups and the 1996 Summer Olympics. During those tournaments, she played 13 matches and scored 7 goals. Venturini Hoch represented the United States in 132 international matches and scored 44 goals. She retired in 2001.

