Teamfront Expands its Portfolio of Field Services Software Companies with the Acquisition of Floorzap, a Leading Provider of Flooring Business Management Software

"We're excited to welcome Floorzap to the Teamfront family," said Cameron Darby, CEO of Teamfront. "Their extensive knowledge of the flooring and remodeling industries and their commitment to operational efficiency make them a perfect fit for our portfolio. Together, we'll offer flooring companies a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline their operations and help drive growth." Mike Saleh, founder of Floorzap, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Teamfront, saying, "This acquisition will provide Floorzap with the resources and strategic support needed to continue our mission of helping flooring and remodeling businesses work smarter and grow faster more profitably."

The acquisition of Floorzap marks a significant milestone for Teamfront as it continues to expand its portfolio of vertical software companies. Teamfront's comprehensive solutions automate fundamental back-office tasks, streamline and optimize payments, drive growth through powerful marketing websites and services, and boost loyalty through effective customer communications. Teamfront has become a trusted partner for bootstrapped, founder-owned companies seeking support for operational efficiency and growth.

About Teamfront:

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Teamfront is a strategic partner to founder-owned software companies that are market leaders in the field services industry. Our team, comprised of seasoned executives in vertical SaaS, provides holistic operational support, playbooks, and best practices that enable our Team Cos to achieve their visions. Our commitment is to empower software companies to thrive and succeed in their unique domains. Together, we aim to thrive on this journey of growth. Learn more at www.teamfront.com

About Floorzap:

Floorzap is a leading provider of flooring business management software designed to streamline operations and drive growth for flooring companies. With a comprehensive suite of features, Floorzap helps businesses manage inventory, track sales, manage projects, and improve customer relationships, ultimately increasing efficiency and profitability. Learn more at www.Floorzap.com

