Teamfront Strengthens its Commitment to Field Services Software Founders with the Acquisition of Xcelerate Restoration Job Management Software

"We are thrilled to welcome Xcelerate into the Teamfront family," said Cameron Darby, CEO of Teamfront. "Xcelerate's deep understanding of the restoration industry and its innovative approach to job management align perfectly with our vision to deliver exceptional software solutions to field service business owners. Together, we will equip restoration companies with the tools they need to drive their businesses forward."

Backed by Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that has invested in field services software platforms such as FieldRoutes, Aspire, and JobNimbus, Teamfront is strategically expanding its portfolio to better serve founders in diverse markets. With Xcelerate joining its ranks, Teamfront now supports a range of field services verticals, including restoration, lawn care, pest control, arbor care, carpet cleaning, and window and pressure washing.

For founders in the field services industry, partnering with Teamfront offers access to a robust network of support and industry expertise while their customers benefit from Teamfront's powerful tools like integrated payment processing, reputation management systems, and website and marketing services—all designed to help grow and elevate their businesses.

Rachel Stewart, founder of Xcelerate, shares similar sentiments regarding the benefits of partnering with Teamfront, stating, "This partnership will provide Xcelerate with the resources and support needed to continue our mission of revolutionizing job management in the restoration industry."

About Teamfront: Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Teamfront is a strategic partner to founder-owned software companies that strive to become market leaders in the field services industry. Our team, comprised of seasoned executives in vertical SaaS, provides holistic operational support, playbooks, and best practices that enable our Team Cos to achieve their visions. Our commitment is to empower software companies to thrive and succeed in their unique domains. Together, we aim to thrive on this journey of growth. Learn more at www.teamfront.com.

About Xcelerate: Xcelerate, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of cloud-based job management solutions tailored to the unique needs of the restoration industry. Our innovative platform streamlines operations, enhances efficiency, and empowers restoration companies to deliver strong service to their customers. With a deep understanding of industry-specific challenges, Xcelerate offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize restorer's job management process. Learn more at www.xlrestorationsoftware.com.

