TeamLogic IT Announces the Appointment of New Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

TeamLogic IT announces the engagement of Steve Metcalf, as the company's new virtual chief artificial intelligence officer.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for small and midsize businesses, is pleased to announce the engagement of Steve Metcalf, as the company's new virtual chief artificial intelligence officer (vCAIO). This strategic addition underscores TeamLogic IT's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance service delivery and drive innovation.

"We are excited to welcome Steve to our team. TeamLogic, Inc. is making an investment in AI to future proof our business and we look forward to his guidance," said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. "In this new role, Steve will provide strategic insight in the development and implementation of AI strategies for the company, working closely with the executive management team on a consulting basis to integrate AI solutions that enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and create new business opportunities."

A sought-after AI strategist with an extensive background in technology startups and enterprise digital strategy, Metcalf is the visionary co-founder and CEO of IMAGINE AI LIVE, a summit dedicated to exploring AI's transformative potential in business. Metcalf has built successful companies and fostered innovation and collaboration across sectors.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary as a leading franchise, TeamLogic IT is experiencing tremendous growth with more than 300 locations in 39 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. TeamLogic IT experienced a 14% growth in comparative sales in 2024, and has achieved more than $1 billion in network sales from inception to 2025.

As TeamLogic, Inc. continues to expand its capabilities and grow its footprint, the company is focused on harnessing AI to enhance business productivity, efficiency and to offer AI-driven solutions to TeamLogic IT customers.

"TeamLogic IT remains at the forefront of innovation throughout the ever-changing IT landscape. AI is a significant opportunity and competitive advantage for TeamLogic IT to provide more value to its clients. We are currently focused on, but not limited to, AI solutions for automation, decision support, infrastructure support, cybersecurity and strategic planning," adds Shapero.

TeamLogic IT was recently named a Fastest-Growing Large Private Company by the Orange County Business Journal in Orange County, CA. It was named on two top industry lists – as one of the world's premier managed service providers (MSP) in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings; and, as one of the largest solution providers by revenue on The Channel Company's CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List. The award-winning company was also ranked #1 in the IT Services category in Entrepreneur magazine's 2024 Franchise 500; and on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. With more than 300 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure. Visit http://www.teamlogicit.com/ or http://www.TeamLogicFranchising.com for more information on the TeamLogic IT franchise network.

Media Contact

Denise Denton, TeamLogic IT, 949.582.6300, [email protected], https://www.teamlogicit.com/

SOURCE TeamLogic IT