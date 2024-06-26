TeamLogic IT Honored for Outstanding Security Adoption and Business Practices

TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for small and midsize businesses, has been recognized with an MVP Security Award by Pax8 for revenue growth in security and demonstrating exceptional performance in cloud technology.

"It is an honor to accept the MVP Security Award from Pax8 on behalf of our franchisees. Driving adoption for security in small- and medium-sized businesses is a testament to the caliber of our owners and their commitment to providing affordable and secure solutions to their clients and protecting their local business communities from the threat of cyberattack," said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc.

The award was presented to Shapero at the Pax8 Beyond 2024 Conference on June 11 in Denver. The program recognizes Pax8 partners who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative marketplace.

TeamLogic IT is a leader in the managed services provider industry with nearly 300 locations and 30 locations expected to open by the end of the year. The award-winning franchise network was recently named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, and #1 in the IT Services category by Entrepreneur magazine in their 2024 Franchise 500.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. TeamLogic IT experienced a 17% growth in comparative sales in 2023. With nearly 300 independently owned and operated locations and with more than 1,400 technicians across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure.

Visit http://www.teamlogicit.com or http://www.teamlogicfranchising.com for more information on the TeamLogic IT franchise network.

Media Contact

Denise Denton, TeamLogic IT, 949.582.6300

