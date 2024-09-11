TeamLogic IT Named to Channel Futures MSP 501 List and CRN Solution Provider 500 List for Excellent Organizational Performance

TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for small and midsize businesses, has been named on two top industry lists.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for small and midsize businesses, has been named on two top industry lists – as one of the world's premier managed service providers (MSP) in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings; and, as one of the largest solution providers by revenue on The Channel Company's CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List.

The MSP 501 awards will be presented at the MSP Summit on September 16-19 in Atlanta.

"TeamLogic IT is honored to be recognized as one of the industry's top managed IT service providers and top influencers," said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. "This is a testament to the steadfast commitment of our franchisees to providing high-quality, secure and affordable technology solutions to companies of all sizes."

The MSP 501 list winners are recognized as the highest-performing and most innovative MSPs in the industry, based on metrics including annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Companies that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to operational efficiency and other factors.

Additionally, the CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. The honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. TeamLogic IT experienced a 17% growth in comparative sales in 2023 and opened more than 20 locations. With 300 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure.

Visit http://www.teamlogicit.com or http://www.TeamLogicFranchising.com for more information on the TeamLogic IT franchise network.

