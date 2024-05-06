TeamLogic IT on Track for Further Expansion in 2024 to Meet Growing Demand for IT Services

"TeamLogic IT's expansive capabilities serve a wealth of information technology needs in the marketplace. Our best practices approach to service delivery has catapulted our success to reach nearly 300 locations." Post this

"Every organization today relies on technology to conduct daily operations, and we continue to see demand for support in areas such as cybersecurity, data backup and recovery, business continuity planning, hardware and software upgrades, and cloud migrations," said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. "TeamLogic IT's expansive capabilities serve a wealth of information technology needs in the marketplace. Our best practices approach to service delivery has catapulted our success to reach nearly 300 locations."

The successful franchise network can also be attributed to TeamLogic IT franchisees, who have propelled the company's recognition as a leader in the MSP (managed services provider) industry. "We attract many mid-career executives who have broad business and IT knowledge and are innovative and eager to help companies solve their technology challenges. Our network of owners continues to elevate the brand and make a difference in their communities," Shapero adds.

TeamLogic IT was recently ranked #1 in the IT Services category in Entrepreneur magazine's 2024 Franchise 500.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. TeamLogic IT experienced a 17% growth in comparative sales in 2023 and sold more than 20 locations. With nearly 300 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure. Visit http://www.teamlogicit.com or http://www.TeamLogicFranchising.com for more information on the TeamLogic IT franchise network.

