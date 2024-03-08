TeamLogic IT Recognizes Women in Tech - Leading Managed IT Services Franchise Provides Opportunities for Women-Owned Businesses

In honor of International Women's Day, TeamLogic IT – a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for small and midsize businesses – celebrates the women in its network, and provides women in IT a path to leadership roles within the industry.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, TeamLogic IT – a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for small and midsize businesses – celebrates the women in its network, and provides women in IT a path to leadership roles within the industry.

TeamLogic IT has a growing number of woman owners across the franchise network of nearly 300 locations. These women come from diverse backgrounds and industries including healthcare, financial, legal, manufacturing and even the military. Additionally, our offices employ women as technicians, engineers, operations managers and other roles. All of these businesswomen are focused on providing world-class IT services and solutions to companies large and small throughout their communities.

"I've always wanted to become my own boss; to create a legacy. My background is in technology and I felt at home with TeamLogic IT," says Arti Dutt, a sole owner of a location in Woodland Hills, California. "Women are natural leaders and innovators who can make an impact in this industry for our problem-solving skills and tenacity." A native of India, Dutt is the first woman to own a TeamLogic IT franchise.

Although women have been working in the tech industry for decades, as of 2023 they still only hold 27% of tech-related jobs. According to cio.com, hiring trends are changing and 30.9% of all new tech roles are filled by female candidates. Still, only 18% of top-level tech positions (CIO, CTO) are held by women. While that may be the case in "Corporate America" it's certainly not at TeamLogic IT, where female franchise owners are paving their way to the top of their own C-Suite.

"TeamLogic IT provides women in technology an excellent opportunity to pursue a career in IT as a business owner and leader," says Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. "Our women-owned business owners are of the highest caliber and success."

