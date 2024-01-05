"Teammate Lang" Goes Generally Available: Transforming LLM App DevOps

Teammate Lang is an all-in-one solution from development to operation for generative AI apps that elevates their time-to-value, reliability, and ROI. Post this

- What Teammate Lang covers? (Outline) -

1. Prompt Management System (PMS)

Hosts and manages prompts for language, image, and speech generative models. Featuring a visual editor and pre-built templates, it enables developers to rapidly construct prompt flows. The system dynamically combines multiple prompts into a single streamlined API, enhancing developer efficiency and facilitating complex logic integrations, including database queries.

2. Security & Compliance Assurance

Includes tools to scan prompts for EU AI Act compliance and potential vulnerabilities, referencing the latest adversary tactics on MITRE ATLAS. This feature provides developers with greater confidence in app security before rollout.

3. Enhanced LLM Cache Functions

Introduces a cutting-edge semantic similarity cache that bypasses the need for repetitive generation by intelligently predicting and pre-emptively preparing responses to frequent queries, which significantly improves response times.

4. Version Management & Traffic Splitting

Offers built-in version control within PMS, enabling safe experimentation and deployment. This feature allows for flexible model upgrades and provider switching, ensuring a smooth development process.

5. LLM-Specific Analytics & Monitoring

Offers comprehensive tools for user logs, latency performance, and AI alignment evaluation, including relevancy, coherence scoring, PII identification, and sentiment analysis. Integrated with the PMS, it provides targeted insights for prompt optimization and user feedback collection.

- Comments from CEO Tom Ohtsuka -

Teammate Lang was initially developed as an internal tool for developing an AGI agent - "Teammate" (alternative workforce for business). AGI development, with its unpredictability far beyond traditional machine learning models, necessitated a robust development foundation to build reliable and high-quality user experiences. However, we faced several challenges such as managing & optimizing prompts, monitoring data structuallly, slower responses from GPT-4 and difficulty in pre-simulating newer models claimed to be more accurate for commercial use. We realized through overcoming these challenges that other developers might face similar issues, and our dev tool could contribute to the community. Thus, we tuned it into Teammate Lang as a public service. We hope our product will assist LLM app developers in efficiently building reliable services, contributing to society through innovative GenAI services.

- Join as a Teammate AI Partner -

Teammate also offers "Teammate AI Partners", where anyone in needs could find AI partners who're specialized in AI design, prompt engineering or system integration. This service is available for free for both partners and users, with 20% commission rewards back to partners (Partner application: https://partners.teammate.as/apply).

- About Teammate Pte. Ltd. -

We're a visionary company to develop "AGI", Artificial General Intelligence, that autonomously serves any kinds of intelligent operations like Human. Our ultimate goal is to achieve the technological singularity that prosper ourselves. Teammate Lang, a part of Teammate AI Services, are aimed to be the foundation tools for safe, efficient and neutral tools for next-gen AI applications. Headquartered in Singapore, we are hiring and fundraising globally.

