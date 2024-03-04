TEAMology Appoints Gretchen Thompson as Chief Revenue Officer

"Gretchen's core success and stellar reputation stem from her unwavering commitment to students having access to healthy learning environments," Covert said. "We welcome her voice and advocacy to shine a brighter light onto our solutions, escalating our brand awareness internationally." Post this

"TEAMology has prioritized our efforts to build and scale our new product, TEAMtalk, based on years of research and feedback from our K-12 industry leaders," said Linsey Covert, CEO and Founder of TEAMology. "We are thrilled to have Gretchen join our team as CRO to significantly expand our growth and elevate our mission to provide mental health access to all children during a time when they so desperately need it."

Thompson will provide school, district, community and state leaders with vital perspective into how the MTSS-based proprietary triage solution benefits student mental wellness, such as daily mental health check-ins, screening, coaching, curriculum and data analytics to strengthen mental fitness. Built from more than 15 years of Penn State University research and in-school application, TEAMology combines the scalability of machine learning with a human-centered approach.

"Gretchen's core success and stellar reputation stem from her unwavering commitment to students having access to healthy learning environments," Covert said. "We welcome her voice and advocacy to shine a brighter light onto our solutions, escalating our brand awareness internationally."

Previously, Thompson has held executive sales, marketing and strategic leadership positions with Qwizdom, Vizzle, Tales2Go, GameSalad, Gaggle, ClassLink and, most recently, with Allovue (acquired by PowerSchool in January 2024). A seasoned public speaker and coach, Thompson is certified in Women's Executive Leadership, Emotional Intelligence Leadership and The Fundamentals of Neurodiversity for Multidisciplinary Professionals from Case Western Reserve University and Florida State University.

Former district leaders and colleagues describe Thompson as someone who "leads by example, showcasing empathy, clear communications and meaningful relationships," who has an "electric personality and contagious energy with a heart for children" and is "definitely a partner we turn to for advice."

"Gretchen's district education expertise combined with her savvy business acumen brings a heavy impact to TEAMology," said Jesse Harper, Entrepreneur in Residence with Ben Franklin Technology Partners, a technology-based economic development and investment firm that supports TEAMology with access to experts, funding and resources. "We welcome her deep commitment and the passion she brings around best student learning outcomes for safe and happy children."

"We are very excited to watch and support the company's growth as TEAMology gains momentum with Gretchen's experience scaling edtech companies, while always ensuring the customer comes first," Harper continued. "We value her industry relationships in furthering our partner alliances as well."

About TEAMology

Established in 2016, TEAMology launched as one of the first companies to emerge from Penn State University's Invent Penn State commercialization ecosystem. Since 2016, TEAMology has expanded interests into better understanding how to develop a personalized solution to meet students' social, emotional and mental health needs. This research and development led to creating what is now known as TEAMtalk - an AI + human technology that provides kids with an opportunity to directly connect and be supported by the six TEAMology characters that grow with them. Partnerships such as Penn State and the public media company WQED, home of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," are helping to expand the important work of TEAMology.

TEAMtalk offers a scalable machine learning + human approach to engage directly with children. Our student-facing solution creates a safe, non-threatening, non-judgmental space for children to express themselves and their concerns. The whole-system solution baselines, coaches and produces actionable outcomes to strengthen a child's mental well-being while also triaging issues through a proprietary triage approach based in a Multi-Tiered System of Supports model. Through daily check-ins, conversational evidence-based assessments and personalized coaching, TEAMtalk will deliver information to educators about each student's strengths and growth opportunities as well as the ways an educator can help increase the child's social and emotional abilities. TEAMtalk identifies the need for triage and can operate as an extension of the in-school support team to mitigate challenges before they escalate and become bigger issues. TEAMtalk provides insights for individual students and classrooms, and it can be beneficial school-wide in helping educators identify the greatest challenges students are discussing and trends over time.

