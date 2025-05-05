TeamTrait™ Adds Personal AI Readiness to Its Sales Acumen Assessment. Leveraging AI in Sales helps identify which pre-hire and current sales team members are ready to leverage AI to boost revenues. The new assessment measures emotional intelligence and critical thinking – vital skills for salespeople in an era of AI disruption. – TeamTrait™, which uses psychometric assessments to identify more than 150 professional mindset traits for hiring and team optimization, says these updates are designed to help companies identify sales candidates and team members who not only have the skill and will to sell, but also the agility to adapt to emerging technologies – especially artificial intelligence. It's cutting-edge measurement of sales skills and aptitude, used for prospective and current employees--all part of TeamTrait's ability to help you hire, optimize and retain a top sales team.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamTrait™, which uses psychometric assessments to identify more than 150 professional mindset traits for hiring and team optimization, today introduces AI Readiness traits to its Sales Acumen assessment. These updates are designed to help companies identify sales candidates and team members who not only have the skill and will to sell, but also the agility to adapt to emerging technologies – especially artificial intelligence.
This upgraded Sales Acumen assessment is a situational judgement test that evaluates mindset traits across 18 subcategories critical to sales success. The new category, Leveraging AI in Sales, introduces mindset traits for AI with Emotional Intelligence and AI with Critical Thinking. These additions help employers understand how a candidate balances human connection with tech-driven efficiency – both of which are vital for future sales success, especially in the AI-driven B2B sector.
"Measuring sales aptitude is no longer enough," says TeamTrait creator C. Lee Smith. "Today, sales managers need to hire individuals who are ready to embrace AI in sales with strong critical thinking to spot AI errors and judge its relevance for their customers' needs. Emotional intelligence is even more crucial for building relationships and producing a clear advantage over the salesperson who relies too heavily on technology."
TeamTrait's Sales Acumen assessment now reveals who is likely to be AI effective, AI resistant or AI dependent. The new capabilities go live today and are available for new and existing TeamTrait users. While traditional sales evaluations miss the mark when it comes to AI readiness, SalesFuel's latest enhancements allow employers to evaluate how well a candidate can work and sell in an environment of AI disruption. By combining mindset, motivation and skills-based testing into a single platform, TeamTrait's upgraded assessment now offers a fuller picture of what makes a truly agile, future-ready sales professional.
ABOUT TEAMTRAIT
TeamTrait™ uses psychometric assessments to identify more than 150 professional mindset traits. TeamTrait helps managers: 1) Hire the best candidate; 2) Benchmark current teams to address gaps and optimize by promoting from within; and 3) Identify professional growth and training opportunities to retain talent.
Developed by SalesFuel, Inc., TeamTrait's cloud-based platform enables:
- Hiring managers to "Hire Smarter" by identifying the team candidate with the best of Four Fits™: Job Fit, Company Fit, Manager Fit, and Customer Fit
- Sales managers to know for certain if the candidate truly possesses the sales acumen traits to succeed in their roles and the agility to adapt to emerging technologies – especially artificial intelligence.
TeamTrait was created by C. Lee Smith, a Certified Behavioral Analyst with expertise in the science of values and what motivates people to strive for excellence. He is also the creator of the Four Fits™ framework and author of the Amazon global bestseller Hire Smarter, Sell More! Using Talent Analytics to Discover Sales Rainmakers and Avoid Toxic Troublemakers.
To learn more, visit TeamTrait.com. Create your own account to get two free profiles. No commitment or credit card is required.
