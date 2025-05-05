TeamTrait™ Adds Personal AI Readiness to Its Sales Acumen Assessment

"Today, sales managers need to hire individuals who are ready to embrace AI in sales with strong critical thinking to spot AI errors and judge its relevance for their customers' needs." - C. Lee Smith, TeamTrait Creator Post this

"Measuring sales aptitude is no longer enough," says TeamTrait creator C. Lee Smith. "Today, sales managers need to hire individuals who are ready to embrace AI in sales with strong critical thinking to spot AI errors and judge its relevance for their customers' needs. Emotional intelligence is even more crucial for building relationships and producing a clear advantage over the salesperson who relies too heavily on technology."

TeamTrait's Sales Acumen assessment now reveals who is likely to be AI effective, AI resistant or AI dependent. The new capabilities go live today and are available for new and existing TeamTrait users. While traditional sales evaluations miss the mark when it comes to AI readiness, SalesFuel's latest enhancements allow employers to evaluate how well a candidate can work and sell in an environment of AI disruption. By combining mindset, motivation and skills-based testing into a single platform, TeamTrait's upgraded assessment now offers a fuller picture of what makes a truly agile, future-ready sales professional.

ABOUT TEAMTRAIT

TeamTrait™ uses psychometric assessments to identify more than 150 professional mindset traits. TeamTrait helps managers: 1) Hire the best candidate; 2) Benchmark current teams to address gaps and optimize by promoting from within; and 3) Identify professional growth and training opportunities to retain talent.

Developed by SalesFuel, Inc., TeamTrait's cloud-based platform enables:

Hiring managers to "Hire Smarter" by identifying the team candidate with the best of Four Fits™: Job Fit, Company Fit, Manager Fit, and Customer Fit

Sales managers to know for certain if the candidate truly possesses the sales acumen traits to succeed in their roles and the agility to adapt to emerging technologies – especially artificial intelligence.

TeamTrait was created by C. Lee Smith, a Certified Behavioral Analyst with expertise in the science of values and what motivates people to strive for excellence. He is also the creator of the Four Fits™ framework and author of the Amazon global bestseller Hire Smarter, Sell More! Using Talent Analytics to Discover Sales Rainmakers and Avoid Toxic Troublemakers.

To learn more, visit TeamTrait.com. Create your own account to get two free profiles. No commitment or credit card is required.

