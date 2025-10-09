Teany Tea Launches in Sprouts Farmers Market, the First Everyday Organic Hot Cocoa Infused With A Teany Bit of Tea

Functional, family-friendly, and delicious, the organic, lower-sugar hot cocoa arrives in time for fall and holiday festivities.
CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October 9, 2025 - Teany Tea, the first organic, lower-sugar hot cocoa infused with antioxidant-rich, caffeine-free rooibos tea, is thrilled to announce its launch in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, beginning Oct. 10. Developed by moms and taste-tested by kids, this family-friendly hot cocoa offers a health-conscious twist on a beloved fall and holiday tradition.
What sets Teany Tea apart is its unique combination of organic ingredients, lower sugar content, and the added benefits of rooibos tea, making it a guilt-free indulgence for all ages. Unlike traditional hot cocoa mixes that can contain more than 23 grams of sugar per serving before adding milk, Teany Tea offers a healthier alternative with just 9 grams of sugar.
The signature Milk & Cookies flavor tastes like dessert in a cup: a velvety, chocolatey blend that's comforting, delicious, and naturally calming. Crafted to satisfy kids and adults alike, Teany Tea can be enjoyed hot or cold and even used as a wholesome hot cocoa powder substitute in homemade recipes.
"For decades, hot cocoa has been a seasonal, sugar-packed treat," said Gigi Yeoman. "Now, fall's favorite drink just got a glow-up, organic, lower-sugar, tea-infused, and created for families to enjoy daily. It's indulgence without the sugar crash. With our launch in Sprouts across the country, we're easily available for all to enjoy guilt-free!"
Teany Tea is perfect for:
Families on the go (convenient individual packets)
Kids as young as two and adults craving a cleaner treat
Hot or iced drinks, from lunchbox surprises to bedtime rituals
Holiday gifting (perfect as stocking stuffers)
Already served in leading luxury hotels across California, Teany Tea is becoming the everyday, guilt-free cocoa that families can finally feel good about saying yes to.
Milk & Cookies is priced at $13.99 for six single-serve cocoa sticks in a resealable pouch. For more information, visit teanytea.com.
About Teany Tea:
Welcome to Teany Tea, where indulgence and wellness go hand in hand. Founded by moms, our family-owned brand is passionate about crafting organic, better-for-you treats with a unique twist, a "Teany" bit of tea in every creation. Our mission is simple: to reimagine family favorites with cleaner ingredients, everyday convenience, and a dash of wellness, without ever losing the joy of a dessert-worthy moment.
Media Contact
Katie Rose Cronin, Teany Tea, 6306993964, [email protected], https://teanytea.com/
SOURCE Teany Tea
