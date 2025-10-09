Teany Tea Launches in Sprouts Farmers Market, the First Everyday Organic Hot Cocoa Infused With A Teany Bit of Tea

"Fall's favorite drink just got a glow-up, organic, lower-sugar, tea-infused, and created for families to enjoy daily. It's indulgence without the sugar crash. With our launch in Sprouts across the country, we're easily available for all to enjoy guilt-free!" -Gigi Yeoman. Post this

The signature Milk & Cookies flavor tastes like dessert in a cup: a velvety, chocolatey blend that's comforting, delicious, and naturally calming. Crafted to satisfy kids and adults alike, Teany Tea can be enjoyed hot or cold and even used as a wholesome hot cocoa powder substitute in homemade recipes.

"For decades, hot cocoa has been a seasonal, sugar-packed treat," said Gigi Yeoman. "Now, fall's favorite drink just got a glow-up, organic, lower-sugar, tea-infused, and created for families to enjoy daily. It's indulgence without the sugar crash. With our launch in Sprouts across the country, we're easily available for all to enjoy guilt-free!"

Teany Tea is perfect for:

Families on the go (convenient individual packets)

Kids as young as two and adults craving a cleaner treat

Hot or iced drinks, from lunchbox surprises to bedtime rituals

Holiday gifting (perfect as stocking stuffers)

Already served in leading luxury hotels across California, Teany Tea is becoming the everyday, guilt-free cocoa that families can finally feel good about saying yes to.

Milk & Cookies is priced at $13.99 for six single-serve cocoa sticks in a resealable pouch. For more information, visit teanytea.com.

About Teany Tea:

Welcome to Teany Tea, where indulgence and wellness go hand in hand. Founded by moms, our family-owned brand is passionate about crafting organic, better-for-you treats with a unique twist, a "Teany" bit of tea in every creation. Our mission is simple: to reimagine family favorites with cleaner ingredients, everyday convenience, and a dash of wellness, without ever losing the joy of a dessert-worthy moment.

