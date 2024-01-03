TEC Announces the 2024 Enterprise Software Showcase: The Pathway to Digital Transformation

Accelerate your journey in digital transformation at the 2024 Enterprise Software Showcase. This premier event offers organizations a unique chance to engage with a diverse array of software and services providers and impartial industry experts, covering myriad topics to guide and enhance your digital strategy.
MONTREAL, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moderated by Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) and taking place in Orlando, Florida, on May 7–9th, 2024, the Enterprise Software Showcase (ESS) offers a unique opportunity for your organization to gain invaluable knowledge and crucial insights and to prepare for your digital transformation journey.
The ESS is designed for all companies across industries pursuing digital transformation. The event has expanded in scope to bring together more industry experts to exchange ideas and practices. Attendees will have the opportunity to not only explore a diverse range of software products but also gain essential insights from thought leaders and professionals highly knowledgeable in enterprise software selection, technological trends, and digital transformation.
This 3-day event is structured to be engaging and interactive. Keynote sessions from industry leaders offer visionary perspectives. Engaging panel discussions provide hands-on, practical knowledge and spark debates on critical industry topics. Interactive product demos allow attendees to witness cutting-edge technology in action. And TEC will be right there to facilitate the event from start to finish.
Beyond these sessions, you'll have networking opportunities to enable informal knowledge exchange and relationship building in a friendly and vibrant setting.
From strategic insights to practical tips, the knowledge gained at ESS 2024 spans the spectrum of enterprise software and can be applied to any digital transformation initiative.
Attendees, ranging from decision makers to tech enthusiasts, will benefit from a wealth of knowledge on the latest trends, strategies, and solutions to drive successful digital transformation at their organization, from the preparation and selection of digital technologies to implementation and beyond.
The ESS event aims to foster key partnerships and empower attendees with the knowledge, connections, and solutions that enable their organizations to adapt quickly to changing market needs and improve efficiency, competitiveness, and customer engagement in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Join us at ESS 2024 for an unparalleled opportunity to discover the path to digital excellence. Take advantage of the Early-Bird Special and save $150 (USD) off the regular price, until January 31st. Register now:
- Early-Bird $750 (USD) (Expires Jan 31)
- Regular Price $899 (USD) (Feb 1 – Apr 15)
- Last Minute Tickets $999 (USD) (Apr 16 – May 7)*
*Tickets will end on May 7th or until capacity is reached.
Please visit the ESS website for more details.
