TEC Announces the 2024 Enterprise Software Showcase: The Pathway to Digital Transformation

This 3-day event is structured to be engaging and interactive. Keynote sessions from industry leaders offer visionary perspectives. Engaging panel discussions provide hands-on, practical knowledge and spark debates on critical industry topics. Interactive product demos allow attendees to witness cutting-edge technology in action. And TEC will be right there to facilitate the event from start to finish.

Beyond these sessions, you'll have networking opportunities to enable informal knowledge exchange and relationship building in a friendly and vibrant setting.

From strategic insights to practical tips, the knowledge gained at ESS 2024 spans the spectrum of enterprise software and can be applied to any digital transformation initiative.

Attendees, ranging from decision makers to tech enthusiasts, will benefit from a wealth of knowledge on the latest trends, strategies, and solutions to drive successful digital transformation at their organization, from the preparation and selection of digital technologies to implementation and beyond.

The ESS event aims to foster key partnerships and empower attendees with the knowledge, connections, and solutions that enable their organizations to adapt quickly to changing market needs and improve efficiency, competitiveness, and customer engagement in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Join us at ESS 2024 for an unparalleled opportunity to discover the path to digital excellence. Take advantage of the Early-Bird Special and save $150 (USD) off the regular price, until January 31st. Register now:

Early-Bird $750 (USD) (Expires Jan 31 )

(USD) (Expires ) Regular Price $899 (USD) ( Feb 1 – Apr 15 )

(USD) ( – ) Last Minute Tickets $999 (USD) ( Apr 16 – May 7 )*

*Tickets will end on May 7th or until capacity is reached.

