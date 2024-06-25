TEC Connections Academy, Commonwealth's Largest Virtual School, Celebrates More Than 370 Graduates From Across Massachusetts

At TEC Connections Academy, we pride ourselves on providing a world-class education in the online environment, while also preparing our students to thrive in a changing world. Post this

"At TEC Connections Academy, we pride ourselves on providing a world-class education in the online environment, while also preparing our students to thrive in a changing world. In this, our 10th year, I am honored to congratulate our graduates and their families, many of whom have been with us for their full, four-year high school experience," said TEC Connections Academy superintendent Patrick Lattuca.

TEC Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students that offers a safe virtual learning environment where empowered students direct their own educational journey. At TEC Connections Academy, state-certified teachers with expertise in the virtual environment foster meaningful connections with students and families. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, and tailor the curriculum to meet student needs. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

Enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is open and capacity is limited to 3,000 students. Families who are interested in TEC Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on TEC Connections Academy, please visit call 800–382–6010 or visit http://www.TECConnectionsAcademy.com.

TEC Connections Academy (TECCA) is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Massachusetts. Sponsored by The Education Cooperative (TEC), the school creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. At TECCA, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800–382–6010 or visit http://www.TECConnectionsAcademy.com.

