Tecate Group Announces 800 Farad High-Capacitance Snap-In Ultracapacitor: Tecate Group Enhances Its Medium-Cell Product Offering With 800F TPLH™

The 800F, 2.7V TPLH™ cell offers a low-ESR solution for high-power applications in addition to exceptional capacitance. Tweet this

The 800F, 2.7V TPLH™ cells operate at a temperature range of -40°C to +65°C (with expanded operating temperature to +85°C with voltage derating to 2.3V), with industry-accepted capacitance tolerances with guaranteed minimum value (GVM), projected cycle life of 500,000, and load life performance of 10 years. For more information about Tecate Group's innovative TPLH™ series of ultracapacitors and the high-capacitance 800F cell, visit https://www.tecategroup.com/products/ultracapacitors/shop_cells.php?SERIES=TPLH%20Snap-in%202.7V. Digi-Key,

https://www.digikey.com, our global distribution partner, has our new offering in stock for immediate delivery.

Tecate Group is a world-recognized supplier of ultracapacitor products with exceptional power and energy density that are manufactured to the highest degrees of quality and reliability. They are fully compliant with RoHS, REACH, and UL requirements. Our mission is to provide customer-driven power solutions through enhanced innovation in the development of standard products as well as customized cells and modules. Additional information can be found at www.tecategroup.com.

Media Contact

Robert Tressler, Tecate Group, 1 6193989700, [email protected], www.tecategroup.com

SOURCE Tecate Group