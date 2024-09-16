Tecate Group Announces New Line of Lithium-Ion Capacitors

Tecate Group today announced the expansion of its lithium-ion capacitor (LIC) product offerings with the addition of higher-energy-density cells in a wider capacitance range. Post this

Digi-Key, https://www.digikey.com/, our global distribution partner, has our new TPLCE™ offering in stock for immediate delivery.

For more information about Tecate Group's innovative TPLCE™ LIC series, please visit http://www.tecategroup.com.

In business since 1975, Tecate Group has extensive experience and an excellent reputation for supplying high-quality power solutions to global customers. They develop and manufacture high-performance energy-storage products utilizing ultracapacitor and lithium-ion capacitor technologies, offered as single cells, standard off-the-shelf modules, and custom module design and manufacturing services. Tecate also provides capacitor products, including ceramic, film, tantalum, aluminum, and polymer varieties. All engineering and design services are handled by their team based in San Diego, California, USA, and Tecate's products are fully compliant with RoHS, REACH, and UL requirements. Additional information can be found at www.tecategroup.com.

Media Contact

Brent Taylor, Tecate Group, 1 (619) 398-9700, [email protected], www.tecategroup.com

SOURCE Tecate Group