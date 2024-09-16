Tecate Group Announces New Line of Lithium-Ion Capacitors

Tecate adds to its already extensive lineup new lithium-ion capacitors with increased energy density.
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecate Group today announced the expansion of its lithium-ion capacitor (LIC) product offerings with the addition of higher-energy-density cells in a wider capacitance range. The new TPLCE™ product series features volumetric energy densities that are 100% higher on average than Tecate's current TPLC™ series. TPLCE™ cells are all rated at 3.8V and are available in capacitances ranging from 3F up to 1,400F. The TPLCE™ cells are UL recognized and RoHS and REACH compliant, and their operating temperature ranges from -25°C to +70°C at 3.8V, with expanded high-temperate operation up to 85°C when operating at 3.5V. During cold-temperate operation down to -25°C, the new TPLCE™ series experiences a modest twofold increase in ESR, which is significantly lower than other LIC products available on the market.
LICs are suitable for both backup-power and pulse-power applications where maintenance-free, long-life, and safe-operation power sources are required. Systems with space constraints are ideally suited to benefit from the higher energy density and high-performance characteristics of Tecate's new TPLCE™ product series. Compared to ultracapacitors, LICs have significantly higher energy density and much lower self-discharge. Compared to lithium-ion batteries, LICs have higher power capability, much longer life, and no thermal runaway potential or other safety concerns during operation.
Digi-Key, https://www.digikey.com/, our global distribution partner, has our new TPLCE™ offering in stock for immediate delivery.
For more information about Tecate Group's innovative TPLCE™ LIC series, please visit http://www.tecategroup.com.
In business since 1975, Tecate Group has extensive experience and an excellent reputation for supplying high-quality power solutions to global customers. They develop and manufacture high-performance energy-storage products utilizing ultracapacitor and lithium-ion capacitor technologies, offered as single cells, standard off-the-shelf modules, and custom module design and manufacturing services. Tecate also provides capacitor products, including ceramic, film, tantalum, aluminum, and polymer varieties. All engineering and design services are handled by their team based in San Diego, California, USA, and Tecate's products are fully compliant with RoHS, REACH, and UL requirements. Additional information can be found at www.tecategroup.com.
