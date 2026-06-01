Tecate Group Announces New Ultracapacitor Cells Rated for Operation up to 105°C (221°F)

The new TPLT series delivers a 60% improvement in high-temperature performance over existing technologies. Post this

High temperatures can significantly influence ultracapacitor performance by accelerating electrolyte decomposition, increasing self-discharge, and reducing lifetime due to faster aging of electrode materials and separators. Elevated temperatures may temporarily lower internal resistance and improve power delivery, but prolonged exposure typically leads to capacitance decay and reliability issues. Tecate Group's new TPLT series improves application performance by helping maintain stable electrical characteristics and providing longer service life in harsh environments such as automotive under-hood systems, industrial equipment, and oil and gas electronics. A higher temperature rating reduces the need for active cooling, enables more compact system designs, and improves overall system robustness and uptime, especially in applications where thermal management is difficult or ambient temperatures are consistently high.

For more information about Tecate Group's innovative TPLT ultracapacitor series, please visit www.tecategroup.com. To purchase the TPLT ultracapacitor cells, please visit www.tecategroup.com/products/ultracapacitors/.

In business since 1975, Tecate Group has extensive experience and an excellent reputation for supplying high-quality power solutions to global customers. They develop and manufacture high-performance energy-storage products utilizing ultracapacitor and lithium-ion capacitor technologies, offered as single cells, standard off-the-shelf modules, and custom module design and manufacturing services. Tecate also provides capacitor products, including ceramic, film, tantalum, aluminum, and polymer varieties. All engineering and design services are handled by their team based in San Diego, California, USA, and Tecate's products are fully compliant with RoHS, REACH, and UL requirements. Additional information can be found at www.tecategroup.com.

Media Contact

Sales Team, Tecate Group, 1 619-398-9700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tecate Group