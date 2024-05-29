Tecate Group Electrifies Their Production Processes With Cetec ERP

Supercapacitor assembler Tecate Group relies on Cetec ERP to support their needs!

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three years ago, Tecate Group faced a tough decision. They knew they needed a new ERP system, but implementing their outdated ERP had been a miserable process. It was important that they find an ERP that was not just a good fit for their needs, but would directly support their team.

"Of the people who implemented that system, one retired and one quit because it was just so horrible," said Doug Hubell, Systems Manager for Tecate Group. "I got to pick up the pieces. Our system decades ago had been the legacy version of Cetec. Everybody had loved the legacy version of Cetec, so we moved toward Cetec ERP." From the beginning, Tecate's implementation with Cetec ERP was different. "There's more of a personal attachment to the project. And that does go a long way. There was a really genuine interest with Cetec ERP," Doug recalled.

The Tecate Group knows a thing or two about great customer service. For more than four decades, the Tecate Group has stood as a leading global provider of electronic components and assemblies. Operating from its corporate hub and distribution center located in San Diego, California, the Tecate Group delivers top-tier ultracapacitors, capacitors, and electronic assemblies to a diverse array of customers across the globe. Serving an extensive spectrum of industries, including data storage, smart grid, military/aerospace, industrial, medical, and telecommunications sectors, Tecate consistently meets the evolving needs of its clientele.

And as a company used to constantly adapting, Cetec ERP has been much easier for Tecate Group to use. "When you make a mistake, you have to be able to fix that mistake easily," said Doug. "Previously, we would have to spend hours trying to figure out how to undo an error, whereas now in Cetec ERP when we make an error, there's an undo option. That is the biggest time saver right there."

With Cetec ERP's help, Tecate Group has been able to maximize the effectiveness of their operations and communicate effectively across departments. "I can see that [our users] are happier. I am very thankful. My head is not exploding off my shoulders anymore, I'm feeling a little bit more relaxed," Doug concluded. "So, thank you, Cetec ERP!"

Media Contact

Jordan Jolly, Cetec ERP, 1 512-299-9170, [email protected], https://cetecerp.com/?utm_source=prweb&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=marketing

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Cetec ERP