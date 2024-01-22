Tech and Real Estate Leaders Launch Equity Angels to Accelerate Growth for Startups with Diverse Leadership

"Through programs like these, we hope to redefine the future of entrepreneurship and fuel the next wave of groundbreaking startups with a diverse group of talented innovators," remarked Ruel Macaraeg, a seasoned technology director and Equity Angels advisor. Post this

"Beyond the challenges we face in the housing market, many DEI initiatives are facing headwinds as well. So now is the time to double down on these programs and unlock perspectives and innovation from entrepreneurs who have been historically underrepresented and underestimated," added Katherine Winston, Founder and Managing Partner of Equity Angels.

Research suggests that founders with diverse gender and ethnic backgrounds deliver higher returns for investors upon exit than their peers. Most notably, data analysis by McKinsey & Company found that achieving parity for women and minority founders could yield trillions more dollars in revenue, creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

Through the Equity Angels Catalyst Program, ten startups focused on fintech and proptech solutions will be chosen for a "Fundraise-Ready" program to be held from April to September 2024. A team of industry experts will guide founders through the fundraising process, which has become more rigorous due to the changing market conditions. Additionally, Equity Angels will offer fractional C-Suite solutions for startups to work with high-level executives who can help develop and scale their businesses at sustainable rates.

"Through programs like these, we hope to redefine the future of entrepreneurship and fuel the next wave of groundbreaking startups with a diverse group of talented innovators," remarked Ruel Macaraeg, a seasoned technology director and Equity Angels advisor.

To learn more about Equity Angels, visit https://www.equity-angels.com/.

About Equity Angels

Equity Angels is a social impact organization dedicated to fostering fair access to innovation and opportunity. Its mission is to advance diversity, equity and inclusion within the technology startup ecosystem through accelerator programs, executive placement and resources for growth. Their programs aim to help entrepreneurs and organizations build financially sustainable futures — where everyone can soar together.

