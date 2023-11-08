Tech App Buzze Launches, Revolutionizes EV Charging for Drivers

If we don't address the needs of the charging challenged, 40% of potential buyers will be cut out of the EV revolution. Buzze solves this issue, and our mission is to create a neighborhood network of EV chargers to help get one million EVs to the road. Post this

Buzze is a local Arizona start up with national ambitions to encourage individuals to switch to electric vehicles and promote sustainable transportation options. Aaron Lieberman, a former Arizona State Representative, is the founder and CEO of Buzze. The company's initial geographic focus is the Greater Phoenix Area, and Buzze already has more than 60 hosts across the Valley, from New River to Casa Grande and everywhere in between. In celebration of the launch, Buzze will be offering free EV charging at all hosts across the valley for the week, ending on November 15th.

"Just this week, the City of Phoenix was awarded the EV City Award by Plug In America," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "So we are thrilled that a hometown company like Buzze is launching their innovative model in Phoenix first. I am excited about Buzze's focus on providing more charging options to renters and apartment dwellers, helping to meet the need while we work to expand the network of public chargers."

"Anyone who has driven an EV knows these are awesome cars, and much cheaper to operate than their gas counterparts," said Aaron Lieberman, Chairman and CEO of Buzze. "But if we don't address the needs of the charging challenged, 40% of the potential buyers will be cut out of the EV revolution. Buzze solves this issue, and our mission is to create a neighborhood network of EV chargers to help get one million EVs to the road. When we do so, we will have helped remove 4.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air per year."

The easy-to-use Buzze app shows EV drivers a map of nearby level 2 charging hosts for EV drivers to select from and schedule their next charging appointment. At the time of the appointment, the driver will arrive at the host's home to charge their vehicle. The Buzze app is then able to meter the charge through the car's telematics, and then settle the payment. Buzze then charges at the driver, and compensates the host for the energy used, allowing them to earn additional income – even if they're not at home.

Across the country, EV adoption is growing rapidly, with an expected growth from 3 million in EV in the US in 2022 to over 30 million in just the next decade. Arizona is among the top 10 states for EV adoption. Maricopa County, a region known for its growing population and technological advancements, is the perfect location for Buzze's launch–accelerating the transition towards sustainable transportation in the county, and the country. Maricopa County residents can join the EV revolution now by downloading the mobile app, available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play. To learn more about Buzze and its innovative service, visit: https://www.buzze.biz/.

