TECH B2B Marketing Expands Account Team With Technology Expert Aaron Hand

"Aaron has spent his career explaining complex technologies to potential users. He has a solid grounding in several industries and will be a great asset to the team and the clients we serve." Winn Hardin, founder and managing director of TECH B2B Marketing. Post this

Hand began his professional career in Hong Kong, providing updates to Western readers about the latest electronic component technologies coming out of Asia. He's been covering technology ever since, making his way from lasers and optics for Photonics Spectra into lithography for Semiconductor International on through to various types of machine and process automation. At ProFood World, Hand used his background from other industries to help food and beverage manufacturers understand the benefits of automation and digitalization of their operations. At PMMI Media Group, he also wrote for sister publications Packaging World, Healthcare Packaging, Automation World, and OEM.

"Regardless of what technology I was tackling, my goal has always been to help technology suppliers make a connection with end users and in turn help manufacturers better understand the technologies that will optimize their operations," Hand said. "At TECH B2B Marketing, I'm excited to work with a team passionate about helping companies get their tools into the hands of the people who need them most."

Hand has a BA in journalism from Indiana University and an MS in journalism from the University of Illinois.

