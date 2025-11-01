Tech Defenders Attending HECC 2025 -- Highlighting Device Buyback Solutions and the Community Purchase Program

"We're helping districts turn old tech into new opportunities," said Jason Davidson, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partnerships & Channel Development at Tech Defenders. "Our Community Purchase Program brings real impact to schools and their communities, especially this time of year." Post this

The team will also showcase the Community Purchase Program, a new initiative that gives districts the ability to reinvest buyback funds into their communities by purchasing affordable, certified refurbished devices for students, staff, and families — a timely opportunity as schools head into the holiday season.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 420 to learn more about Tech Defenders' secure, turnkey ITAD services, including data destruction, logistics management, and transparent reporting — all backed by R2v3 and NIST 800-88 standards.

Event Details:

HECC 2025 – Hoosier Educational Computer Coordinators Conference

November 5–7, 2025

Union Station, Indianapolis, IN

Booth 420 – Tech Defenders

About Tech Defenders

Tech Defenders partners with schools, enterprises, and organizations nationwide to extend the life of technology. Through its certified ITAD services and buyback programs, Tech Defenders helps clients recover value, ensure data security, and promote environmental sustainability.

Joel Hartman, Tech Defenders, 1 4196307131, [email protected], www.techdefenders.com

