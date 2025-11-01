Tech Defenders Attending HECC 2025 -- Highlighting Device Buyback Solutions and the Community Purchase Program

Tech Defenders will attend HECC 2025 from November 5–7 in Indianapolis (Booth 420) to showcase its Device Buyback Program and the Community Purchase Program, helping schools turn old tech into new opportunities for their communities this holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Defenders, a national leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and certified R2v3 recycler for education technology, is excited to announce its participation in the HECC 2025 Conference, taking place November 5–7, 2025, at Union Station in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tech Defenders will be exhibiting at Booth 420, where Travis Fox and Jason Davidson will meet with K12 technology directors, administrators, and IT professionals to discuss how schools can maximize device value, maintain data security, and support sustainability goals through the company's Device Buyback Program.
The team will also showcase the Community Purchase Program, a new initiative that gives districts the ability to reinvest buyback funds into their communities by purchasing affordable, certified refurbished devices for students, staff, and families — a timely opportunity as schools head into the holiday season.
Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 420 to learn more about Tech Defenders' secure, turnkey ITAD services, including data destruction, logistics management, and transparent reporting — all backed by R2v3 and NIST 800-88 standards.
Event Details:
- HECC 2025 – Hoosier Educational Computer Coordinators Conference
- November 5–7, 2025
- Union Station, Indianapolis, IN
- Booth 420 – Tech Defenders
About Tech Defenders
Tech Defenders partners with schools, enterprises, and organizations nationwide to extend the life of technology. Through its certified ITAD services and buyback programs, Tech Defenders helps clients recover value, ensure data security, and promote environmental sustainability.
Media Contact
Joel Hartman, Tech Defenders, 1 4196307131, [email protected], www.techdefenders.com
SOURCE Tech Defenders
Share this article