Tech Defenders Attending MAEDS Fall Conference 2025 -- Showcasing Device Buyback and New Community Purchase Program

"The Community Purchase Program is the perfect way for schools to turn old technology into something meaningful," said Mark Hudson, General Manager of Tech Defenders. "It's a win for budgets, sustainability, and the community."

In addition, Tech Defenders is unveiling its newest initiative — the Community Purchase Program — a first-of-its-kind opportunity that allows schools to reinvest buyback funds directly into their own community by purchasing certified refurbished devices for students, staff, or local families in need.

With end-of-year refresh cycles approaching, MAEDS attendees are encouraged to visit Booth S57 to learn how Tech Defenders' turnkey ITAD solutions — including secure pickup, certified data destruction, transparent reporting, and R2v3-compliant recycling — can help districts plan their next technology upgrade with confidence.

Event Details:

MAEDS Fall Conference 2025

October 29-31, 2025

Grand Traverse Resort, Traverse City, MI

Booth S57

To schedule a meeting with Travis Fox or Jason Davidson during the event, or visit techdefenders.com.

About Tech Defenders

Tech Defenders partners with schools, enterprises, and organizations nationwide to extend the life of technology. Through its certified ITAD services and buyback programs, Tech Defenders helps clients recover value, ensure data security, and promote environmental sustainability.

