Tech Defenders Attending MAEDS Fall Conference 2025 -- Showcasing Device Buyback and New Community Purchase Program

Tech Defenders will attend the MAEDS Fall Conference from October 29-31, 2025, in Traverse City, MI (Booth S57) to showcase its Device Buyback Program and debut the new Community Purchase Program — a creative way for schools to turn retired devices into refurbished tech for their own communities, just in time for the holidays.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Defenders, a national leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and R2v3-certified recycler for education technology, is proud to announce its participation in the MAEDS Fall Conference, taking place October 29-31, 2025, at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City, Michigan.
Tech Defenders will be exhibiting at Booth S57, where Travis Fox and Jason Davidson will meet with K12 technology leaders to discuss how districts can recover value from aging devices, streamline refresh cycles, and enhance sustainability through the company's comprehensive Device Buyback Program.
In addition, Tech Defenders is unveiling its newest initiative — the Community Purchase Program — a first-of-its-kind opportunity that allows schools to reinvest buyback funds directly into their own community by purchasing certified refurbished devices for students, staff, or local families in need.
With end-of-year refresh cycles approaching, MAEDS attendees are encouraged to visit Booth S57 to learn how Tech Defenders' turnkey ITAD solutions — including secure pickup, certified data destruction, transparent reporting, and R2v3-compliant recycling — can help districts plan their next technology upgrade with confidence.
Event Details:
- MAEDS Fall Conference 2025
- October 29-31, 2025
- Grand Traverse Resort, Traverse City, MI
- Booth S57
To schedule a meeting with Travis Fox or Jason Davidson during the event, or visit techdefenders.com.
About Tech Defenders
Tech Defenders partners with schools, enterprises, and organizations nationwide to extend the life of technology. Through its certified ITAD services and buyback programs, Tech Defenders helps clients recover value, ensure data security, and promote environmental sustainability.
Media Contact
Joel Hartman, Tech Defenders, 1 4196307131, [email protected], www.techdefenders.com
SOURCE Tech Defenders
