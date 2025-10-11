Tech Defenders to Exhibit at the West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference

Tech Defenders will showcase its R2v3-certified K12 Device Buyback Program at the West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference (Oct. 15–16), helping schools recover value from aging devices while ensuring data security and sustainability. The company offers turnkey solutions including certified data destruction, fair-market valuations, and white-glove logistics so districts can reinvest recovered funds into new technology initiatives.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Defenders, a national leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and R2v3-certified recycler for education technology, is proud to announce its participation in the West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference (WVTSC), taking place October 15–16 in Wheeling, West Virginia.
At this year's event, Tech Defenders will spotlight its K12 Device Buyback Program, which helps schools recover value from retired or aging technology assets while advancing sustainability and data security initiatives.
As districts plan upcoming refresh cycles for Chromebooks, iPads, and other 1:1 devices, Tech Defenders provides a turnkey solution for secure pickup, certified data destruction, fair-market value assessment, and R2v3-compliant recycling — allowing schools to reinvest recovered funds into new technology or classroom initiatives.
Conference attendees can visit Tech Defenders' booth at WVTSC to learn how the company's process supports data privacy, financial stewardship, and environmental responsibility — all while simplifying end-of-life device management.
Key features of the Tech Defenders K12 Buyback Program include:
- R2v3 Certified Recycling and Data Destruction
- Secure Logistics and Chain-of-Custody Reporting
- Fair Market Value Quotes Within 48 Hours
- White-Glove Pickup and Inventory Management
- Transparent, Audit-Ready Documentation
To schedule a meeting with the Tech Defenders team at WVTSC or request a buyback quote, visitwww.techdefenders.com/education.
About Tech Defenders
Tech Defenders is an R2v3-certified technology lifecycle management company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Specializing in secure IT asset disposition, device buyback, and refurbishment services, Tech Defenders helps schools, enterprises, and resellers extend the life of technology while protecting data and the planet.
Media Contact
Joel Hartman, Tech Defenders, 1 4196307131, [email protected], www.techdefenders.com
SOURCE Tech Defenders
Share this article