Tech Defenders to Exhibit at the West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference

Tech Defenders will showcase its R2v3-certified K12 Device Buyback Program at the West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference (Oct. 15–16), helping schools recover value from aging devices while ensuring data security and sustainability. The company offers turnkey solutions including certified data destruction, fair-market valuations, and white-glove logistics so districts can reinvest recovered funds into new technology initiatives.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Defenders, a national leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and R2v3-certified recycler for education technology, is proud to announce its participation in the West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference (WVTSC), taking place October 15–16 in Wheeling, West Virginia.

At this year's event, Tech Defenders will spotlight its K12 Device Buyback Program, which helps schools recover value from retired or aging technology assets while advancing sustainability and data security initiatives.