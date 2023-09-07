Tech Disruptor, The Owl Solutions Takes Flight with $250K Backing From Ontario Center of Innovation to Accelerate Expansion

The Owl Solutions Seed Investment from The Ontario Centre of Innovation to Propel Expansion and Product Development.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Owl Solutions, a supply chain analytics company dedicated to reducing financial, environmental, and productivity waste for mid-sized manufacturers, proudly announces the acquisition of $250K in seed funding from The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) through their esteemed Ready 4 Market co-investment fund.

The Ready 4 Market investment is matched by an additional $1M in co-investment from private sector investors, for a total round of $1.25M.

With support from the government of Ontario and led by OCI the Ready 4 Market (R4M) co-investment fund, provides support to early-stage technology companies based in Ontario, fostering growth by aiding them in raising pre-seed and seed investment rounds. As a competitive co-investment fund, R4M considers hundreds of companies for funding and executes approximately 20 investments annually.

This funding will fuel The Owl Solutions' expansion and facilitate the advancement of their sales, marketing, and product initiatives. Leveraging these resources, The Owl Solutions aims to invest in cutting-edge tools to bolster sales and marketing efforts and funnel funds towards the development of innovative product modules, including their upcoming launch of "Wiseview."

Wiseview, a revolutionary high-performance supplier network, empowers manufacturers and their suppliers to achieve seamless alignment, mitigate the risk of business disruptions, cultivate a performance-driven culture, and strengthen customer-supplier relationships through open communication.

Boasting a remarkable 2x year-over-year growth in sales of their existing product, The Owl Solutions is poised to accelerate growth at an even more remarkable pace. The supply chain industry continues to present a gap of untapped opportunities for companies like The Owl Solutions.

"This funding will allow us to intensify our sales and marketing endeavors and promptly respond to the evolving needs of our customers," said Hugo Fuentes, CEO of The Owl Solutions.

"We're proud to support The Owl Solutions' innovative approach to supply chain analytics. Through the Ready 4 Market co-investment fund, we support game-changing companies to drive Ontario's economy forward and reinforce the province's position as a global leader in technology development and innovation," said Claudia Krywiak, President & CEO of the Ontario Centre of Innovation.

About The Owl Solutions

The Owl Solutions is a leading supply chain analytics company committed to enhancing supply chain performance for mid-sized manufacturers through data-driven insights and actionable solutions. They provide best-in-class visibility and expert support, empowering clients to optimize their supply chain processes.

About Ontario Centre of Innovation

Invest in collaborative R&D, technology development, and commercialization opportunities that generate the highest return on innovation for Ontarians.

As an ecosystem connector, OCI initiates unparalleled partnership opportunities, develops and manages successful industry-academic collaborations, supports high-potential SMEs in commercializing ground-breaking research, and provides hands-on training and skills development opportunities for the next generation of highly-skilled talent.

OCI drives economic growth and job creation through investments in the development, commercialization, and adoption of advanced technologies.

For more information: https://www.oc-innovation.ca

