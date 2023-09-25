Tech Edge and The Futurum Group Launch Multimedia Strategic Partnership

Tech Edge and The Futurum Group today announced a strategic wide-ranging multimedia partnership designed to dramatically expand the media platforms of both companies. Tweet this

Written editorial content will harness Futurum's renowned technology-industry research, with regular reports handpicked by Futurum and the Tech Edge editorial team. The research coverage appears on Tech Edge along with its content partners, Yahoo! Finance and Bloomberg Terminals. Tech Edge will also host virtual fireside chats with technology industry executives focusing on innovation and investing.

"The various tech sectors and leaders in different industries now face new challenges and opportunities in uncharted waters and fast-paced paradigm shifts. The need to establish impactful and stark leadership in key emerging tech has led these leaders to seek frequent and influential outlets where they can lay out their vision and aspirations," said Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group. "As one of the most sought-after independent tech research, media and analyst firms, our ambitious media growth plans have presented tremendous appeal to executives, that will only grow as we integrate our unique content formats and concepts into the Tech Edge platforms."

Tech Edge also plans to join and host technology-focused conferences, beginning with a segment at The Palm Beach CorpGov Forum on Nov. 8, hosted in partnership with The New York Stock Exchange and Goldman Sachs. A dedicated technology conference is slated in 2024.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is a global technology advisory, media and research firm. We focus on research, market intelligence, analysis, advisory, lab evaluation, marketing, and lead generation services. The Futurum Group's range of services are focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, delivering data and insights, and developing and executing sales and marketing campaigns that empower clients to find and leverage their competitive edge.

Visit FuturumGroup.com for more information, and connect with TFG on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Tech Edge

Tech Edge is an industry-focused platform within Capital Markets Media LLC, which also owns IPO Edge, Exec Edge, Healthcare Edge and CorpGov. Tech Edge's focus is on innovative technology companies, both public and private, which are covered through written journalism, video and in-person events. All media syndicates to our content partners, Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg Terminals.

