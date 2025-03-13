Tech Entrepreneur Len Forkas to Climb Mount Everest for Children with Cancer

"The challenges of climbing Everest mirror what these kids face every day—physical exhaustion, mental resilience, and the need for an incredible support system," said Forkas. "This climb is about showing them that they are not alone." Post this

A Mission Born from Personal Experience

For Forkas, this climb is deeply personal. In 2002, his son, Matt, was diagnosed with leukemia at just nine years old. While battling the disease, Matt was forced to leave school and isolate from his friends to protect his weakened immune system. Forkas saw firsthand that the struggle wasn't just medical—it was emotional.

"Matt felt cut off from the world, and I knew that loneliness was only making his fight harder," said Forkas. "So, I worked with his school to set up a webcam connection—long before Zoom or FaceTime existed. The change in his spirits was immediate, and I realized that no child should have to face cancer alone."

That moment sparked a mission. Forkas founded Hopecam, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with cancer stay connected to their classrooms and friends by providing technology and internet access. Since then, the organization has grown into a nationwide effort, connecting over 5,500 children across all 50 states to their school communities.

A Climb for Connection

Every step of Forkas' Everest ascent will honor a child battling cancer, carrying their stories with him to raise awareness for the thousands of children who still need support.

"The challenges of climbing Everest mirror what these kids face every day—physical exhaustion, mental resilience, and the need for an incredible support system," said Forkas. "This climb is about showing them that they are not alone."

Every year, more than 16,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer, and the average child undergoing treatment misses between 136 – 180 days of school, practically an entire school year. More than 70% of these children attend Title I schools, where more than 50% lack internet access at home, making virtual learning nearly impossible without support.

Forkas' goal is to raise $1 million, which will help Hopecam expand its reach and connect 5,500 more children to their classrooms.

An Opportunity to Get Involved

Hopecam is inviting corporations, organizations, and individuals to support the climb through sponsorships.

"We're looking for partners who believe in the power of connection," said Forkas. "Sponsors will not only help children with cancer stay engaged in their education, but they'll also be part of an extraordinary journey—one that proves resilience and human connection can overcome even the greatest obstacles."

How to Follow the Journey

Forkas' climb will be documented with real-time updates, videos, and stories from the mountain. Supporters can follow his progress and contribute to the cause at hopecam.org or on Instagram hopecam_org.

Media Contact

Brett Fox, Hopecam, 1 703-625-4128, [email protected], hopecam.org

SOURCE Hopecam