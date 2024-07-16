Tech Executive Andy Banning Joins Mytra Consulting as Chief Technology Officer

Mytra Consulting appoints Andy Banning as CTO. With decades of experience in IT Managed Services and IT consulting, Banning adds strategic leadership and management expertise to the team.

ANDERSON, Ind., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting is happy to announce the appointment of Andy Banning as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over three decades of experience in the IT Managed Services and IT consulting sectors, Banning brings a wealth of strategic leadership and management expertise to the team.

John Greene, CEO of Mytra Consulting, commented on Andy's appointment, stating, "Andy Banning's extensive Information Technology background is a tremendous asset to Mytra Consulting. His hands-on approach to management consulting will strengthen our ability to innovate management consulting for IT Service providers. Our clients are scaling their broadband operations, and Andy will help with Management Consulting for scaling Providers' operations around Managed Services of their

Broadband and as they expand in IT Services."

A 1993 graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Technology, Banning has held key positions at prominent organizations, including LanTECH of America, IT Solutions, and Cyberian Technologies. As a Partner at Cyberian Technologies from 2008 to 2022, he demonstrated proficiency in various aspects of IT infrastructure and managed service operations.

Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting, added, " Andy's comprehensive background and pragmatic understanding of IT management consulting will greatly amplify our advisory services. His perspective will be instrumental in delivering tailored solutions that empower our clients to achieve their business objectives."

Most recently, Banning served as a consultant during Meriplex's acquisition of Cyberian Technologies, facilitating a smooth transition and migration of crucial business systems. Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting, emphasized the value of Banning's expertise in management consulting areas, stating, "Centered on Technology and Management consulting, Andy's joining Mytra Consulting marks a notable stride in our continuing commitment to recruit and engage top-tier consultants to empower clients with forward-thinking strategies and tools."

Andy Banning expressed his enthusiasm about joining Mytra Consulting, saying, "I look forward to contributing to Mytra Consulting's growth and success. I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the talented team here and to leverage our collective expertise to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully.

For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Ivanuska, Mytra Consulting, 1 317-403-3550, [email protected], www.mytraconsulting.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Mytra Consulting